Thursday, March 26, 2026
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Home Weather 3/26/26: Clear Sky and Warm Evening at 80°F, Winds Up to 14...

3/26/26: Clear Sky and Warm Evening at 80°F, Winds Up to 14 mph

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At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 80.6°F. Winds are blowing at 14.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, the area saw a high of 82.2°F and a low of 61.7°F. Winds reached up to 15.5 mph, with a nearly nonexistent chance of precipitation, maintaining at 1%. The sky remained mainly clear throughout the day.

Tonight, the forecast remains clear with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 69.3°F. Winds will slightly decrease, reaching up to 13.4 mph. The chance of precipitation continues to be low at 1%.

The weather remains stable, with no severe weather warnings or advisories in effect for Rutherford County as of now. Residents can expect a calm evening and a clear night ahead.

Today's Details

High
82°F
Low
62°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
45%
UV Index
6.6 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
81°F · feels 77°F
Sunrise
6:40am
Sunset
7:02pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 82°F 62°F Mainly clear
Friday 73°F 45°F Overcast
Saturday 59°F 33°F Overcast
Sunday 65°F 42°F Overcast
Monday 70°F 50°F Overcast
Tuesday 77°F 57°F Overcast
Wednesday 79°F 61°F Overcast

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