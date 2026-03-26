3/26/26: Clear Sky and Warm Evening at 80°F, Winds Up to 14 mph

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 80.6°F. Winds are blowing at 14.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today, the area saw a high of 82.2°F and a low of 61.7°F. Winds reached up to 15.5 mph, with a nearly nonexistent chance of precipitation, maintaining at 1%. The sky remained mainly clear throughout the day.
Tonight, the forecast remains clear with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 69.3°F. Winds will slightly decrease, reaching up to 13.4 mph. The chance of precipitation continues to be low at 1%.
The weather remains stable, with no severe weather warnings or advisories in effect for Rutherford County as of now. Residents can expect a calm evening and a clear night ahead.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|82°F
|62°F
|Mainly clear
|Friday
|73°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|59°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|65°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|70°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|77°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|79°F
|61°F
|Overcast
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