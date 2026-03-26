3/26/26: Clear Sky and Warm Evening at 80°F, Winds Up to 14 mph

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 80.6°F. Winds are blowing at 14.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, the area saw a high of 82.2°F and a low of 61.7°F. Winds reached up to 15.5 mph, with a nearly nonexistent chance of precipitation, maintaining at 1%. The sky remained mainly clear throughout the day.

Tonight, the forecast remains clear with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 69.3°F. Winds will slightly decrease, reaching up to 13.4 mph. The chance of precipitation continues to be low at 1%.

The weather remains stable, with no severe weather warnings or advisories in effect for Rutherford County as of now. Residents can expect a calm evening and a clear night ahead.

Today's Details High 82°F Low 62°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 45% UV Index 6.6 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 81°F · feels 77°F Sunrise 6:40am Sunset 7:02pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 82°F 62°F Mainly clear Friday 73°F 45°F Overcast Saturday 59°F 33°F Overcast Sunday 65°F 42°F Overcast Monday 70°F 50°F Overcast Tuesday 77°F 57°F Overcast Wednesday 79°F 61°F Overcast

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