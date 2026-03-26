Thursday, March 26, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 3/26/26: Clear Sky and Warm at 81.7°F in Rutherford County, Winds Up...

3/26/26: Clear Sky and Warm at 81.7°F in Rutherford County, Winds Up to 15.7 mph

By
Source Staff
-
0
28

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 81.7°F. Winds are blowing at 15.7 mph and there has been no precipitation so far.

Today’s conditions have remained largely stable with a high of 82°F and a low of 61.7°F expected. The wind has peaked near 15.6 mph and the chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%, with no rainfall recorded.

Tonight, the sky will continue to be clear with temperatures dropping to a low of 68.9°F. Winds are anticipated to decrease slightly, reaching speeds up to 13.3 mph. There remains a negligible 1% chance of precipitation through the evening.

There are no weather alerts issued for Rutherford County at this time. Residents can expect continued clear skies and mild weather conditions into the night.

Today's Details

High
82°F
Low
62°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
40%
UV Index
6.6 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
82°F · feels 78°F
Sunrise
6:40am
Sunset
7:02pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 82°F 62°F Mainly clear
Friday 73°F 45°F Rain: slight
Saturday 59°F 34°F Overcast
Sunday 65°F 42°F Overcast
Monday 70°F 50°F Overcast
Tuesday 77°F 57°F Overcast
Wednesday 79°F 61°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×