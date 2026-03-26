3/26/26: Clear Sky and Warm at 81.7°F in Rutherford County, Winds Up to 15.7 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 81.7°F. Winds are blowing at 15.7 mph and there has been no precipitation so far.

Today’s conditions have remained largely stable with a high of 82°F and a low of 61.7°F expected. The wind has peaked near 15.6 mph and the chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%, with no rainfall recorded.

Tonight, the sky will continue to be clear with temperatures dropping to a low of 68.9°F. Winds are anticipated to decrease slightly, reaching speeds up to 13.3 mph. There remains a negligible 1% chance of precipitation through the evening.

There are no weather alerts issued for Rutherford County at this time. Residents can expect continued clear skies and mild weather conditions into the night.

Today's Details High 82°F Low 62°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 40% UV Index 6.6 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 82°F · feels 78°F Sunrise 6:40am Sunset 7:02pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 82°F 62°F Mainly clear Friday 73°F 45°F Rain: slight Saturday 59°F 34°F Overcast Sunday 65°F 42°F Overcast Monday 70°F 50°F Overcast Tuesday 77°F 57°F Overcast Wednesday 79°F 61°F Overcast

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