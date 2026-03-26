Thursday, March 26, 2026
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Home Weather 3/26/26: Clear Sky and 61.7°F, Highs to Reach 82.8 Today in Rutherford...

3/26/26: Clear Sky and 61.7°F, Highs to Reach 82.8 Today in Rutherford County

By
Source Staff
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At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 61.7°F. The wind is blowing at a steady 11.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this morning.

Today, residents can expect a sunny day with a high of 82.8°F and winds reaching up to 16.1 mph. The chance of precipitation remains exceedingly low at just 1%, with no expected rainfall. Conditions throughout the day will remain clear and dry.

Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and the temperature is forecasted to drop to a low of 69.6°F. Winds will slightly decrease but will still be noticeable at speeds up to 13 mph, maintaining the dry conditions with a persistent 1% chance of rain.

No weather alerts or warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County. Residents can enjoy the stable and pleasant conditions without interruption from significant weather disturbances.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
61°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
69%
UV Index
6.6 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
62°F · feels 58°F
Sunrise
6:40am
Sunset
7:02pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 83°F 61°F Clear sky
Friday 74°F 44°F Overcast
Saturday 58°F 35°F Mainly clear
Sunday 66°F 40°F Overcast
Monday 70°F 51°F Overcast
Tuesday 74°F 59°F Overcast
Wednesday 78°F 62°F Overcast

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