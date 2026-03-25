3/25/26: Partly Cloudy Morning, Warms to 71°F with Gentle Breezes

At 6:52 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 50.9°F. The wind is blowing at 6.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this morning.
The forecast for today shows a high temperature of 71.2°F and a low of 50.2°F. It will remain overcast throughout the day with winds potentially increasing to 14.5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 4%, with no significant rainfall expected.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 60.8°F. The skies will clear up, becoming mainly clear, with winds slowing to around 12.1 mph. The likelihood of rain continues to be minimal at a 4% chance.
Residents can expect a relatively calm weather pattern today and tonight, with mild temperatures and light winds prevailing.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|71°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|82°F
|60°F
|Mainly clear
|Friday
|73°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|56°F
|37°F
|Partly cloudy
|Sunday
|65°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|67°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|73°F
|59°F
|Overcast
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