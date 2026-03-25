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Home Weather 3/25/26: Partly Cloudy Morning, Warms to 71°F with Gentle Breezes

3/25/26: Partly Cloudy Morning, Warms to 71°F with Gentle Breezes

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Source Staff
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At 6:52 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 50.9°F. The wind is blowing at 6.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this morning.

The forecast for today shows a high temperature of 71.2°F and a low of 50.2°F. It will remain overcast throughout the day with winds potentially increasing to 14.5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 4%, with no significant rainfall expected.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 60.8°F. The skies will clear up, becoming mainly clear, with winds slowing to around 12.1 mph. The likelihood of rain continues to be minimal at a 4% chance.

Residents can expect a relatively calm weather pattern today and tonight, with mild temperatures and light winds prevailing.

Today's Details

High
71°F
Low
50°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
51%
UV Index
5.6 (Moderate)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
51°F · feels 45°F
Sunrise
6:41am
Sunset
7:01pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 71°F 50°F Overcast
Thursday 82°F 60°F Mainly clear
Friday 73°F 46°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 56°F 37°F Partly cloudy
Sunday 65°F 39°F Overcast
Monday 67°F 52°F Overcast
Tuesday 73°F 59°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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