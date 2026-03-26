3/25/26: Partly Cloudy Evening at 65°F, Today’s High Was 73°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently partly cloudy with a temperature of 65.3°F. Winds are blowing at 9.2 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.
Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 72.7°F and a low of 50.2°F. Conditions were largely overcast, with wind speeds reaching up to 12.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 4%, with no rainfall occurring.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to maintain a steady low around 65.1°F under clear skies. Winds may reach up to 10.7 mph, and the likelihood of precipitation continues to be minimal at 4%.
There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County. Tonight’s clear skies and stable conditions are predicted to persist without interruption.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|73°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|83°F
|61°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|73°F
|47°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|58°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|66°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|71°F
|54°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|76°F
|58°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!