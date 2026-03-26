3/25/26: Partly Cloudy Evening at 65°F, Today’s High Was 73°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently partly cloudy with a temperature of 65.3°F. Winds are blowing at 9.2 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 72.7°F and a low of 50.2°F. Conditions were largely overcast, with wind speeds reaching up to 12.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 4%, with no rainfall occurring.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to maintain a steady low around 65.1°F under clear skies. Winds may reach up to 10.7 mph, and the likelihood of precipitation continues to be minimal at 4%.

There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County. Tonight’s clear skies and stable conditions are predicted to persist without interruption.

Today's Details High 73°F Low 50°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 58% UV Index 5.8 (Moderate) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 65°F · feels 62°F Sunrise 6:41am Sunset 7:01pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 73°F 50°F Overcast Thursday 83°F 61°F Clear sky Friday 73°F 47°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 58°F 37°F Overcast Sunday 66°F 42°F Overcast Monday 71°F 54°F Overcast Tuesday 76°F 58°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email