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Home Weather 3/25/26: Partly Cloudy Evening at 65°F, Today’s High Was 73°F

3/25/26: Partly Cloudy Evening at 65°F, Today’s High Was 73°F

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Source Staff
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At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently partly cloudy with a temperature of 65.3°F. Winds are blowing at 9.2 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 72.7°F and a low of 50.2°F. Conditions were largely overcast, with wind speeds reaching up to 12.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 4%, with no rainfall occurring.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to maintain a steady low around 65.1°F under clear skies. Winds may reach up to 10.7 mph, and the likelihood of precipitation continues to be minimal at 4%.

There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County. Tonight’s clear skies and stable conditions are predicted to persist without interruption.

Today's Details

High
73°F
Low
50°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
58%
UV Index
5.8 (Moderate)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 62°F
Sunrise
6:41am
Sunset
7:01pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 73°F 50°F Overcast
Thursday 83°F 61°F Clear sky
Friday 73°F 47°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 58°F 37°F Overcast
Sunday 66°F 42°F Overcast
Monday 71°F 54°F Overcast
Tuesday 76°F 58°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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