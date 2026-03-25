3/25/26: Partly Cloudy Day Peaks at 73°F, Calming to Overcast Evening

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 72.9°F under partly cloudy skies with wind speeds reaching 11.4 mph and no precipitation recorded. The area experienced a high today of approximately 73°F and a low of 50.2°F.
Looking ahead to tonight, conditions are expected to remain overcast, with temperatures dropping to a low of 63.1°F. The wind will continue to gust up to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 2%.
As for tomorrow, the overcast conditions are anticipated to persist throughout the day, with winds continuing at similar speeds. No significant changes in weather patterns are expected, ensuring a stable continuation of the currently observed conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|73°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|83°F
|60°F
|Partly cloudy
|Friday
|72°F
|47°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|57°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|66°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|68°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|75°F
|58°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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