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Home Weather 3/25/26: Partly Cloudy Day Peaks at 73°F, Calming to Overcast Evening

3/25/26: Partly Cloudy Day Peaks at 73°F, Calming to Overcast Evening

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Source Staff
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At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 72.9°F under partly cloudy skies with wind speeds reaching 11.4 mph and no precipitation recorded. The area experienced a high today of approximately 73°F and a low of 50.2°F.

Looking ahead to tonight, conditions are expected to remain overcast, with temperatures dropping to a low of 63.1°F. The wind will continue to gust up to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 2%.

As for tomorrow, the overcast conditions are anticipated to persist throughout the day, with winds continuing at similar speeds. No significant changes in weather patterns are expected, ensuring a stable continuation of the currently observed conditions.

Today's Details

High
73°F
Low
50°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
44%
UV Index
5.8 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
73°F · feels 68°F
Sunrise
6:41am
Sunset
7:01pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 73°F 50°F Overcast
Thursday 83°F 60°F Partly cloudy
Friday 72°F 47°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 57°F 38°F Overcast
Sunday 66°F 40°F Overcast
Monday 68°F 55°F Overcast
Tuesday 75°F 58°F Overcast

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