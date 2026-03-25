3/25/26: Partly Cloudy Day Peaks at 73°F, Calming to Overcast Evening

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 72.9°F under partly cloudy skies with wind speeds reaching 11.4 mph and no precipitation recorded. The area experienced a high today of approximately 73°F and a low of 50.2°F.

Looking ahead to tonight, conditions are expected to remain overcast, with temperatures dropping to a low of 63.1°F. The wind will continue to gust up to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 2%.

As for tomorrow, the overcast conditions are anticipated to persist throughout the day, with winds continuing at similar speeds. No significant changes in weather patterns are expected, ensuring a stable continuation of the currently observed conditions.

Today's Details High 73°F Low 50°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 44% UV Index 5.8 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 73°F · feels 68°F Sunrise 6:41am Sunset 7:01pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 73°F 50°F Overcast Thursday 83°F 60°F Partly cloudy Friday 72°F 47°F Drizzle: light Saturday 57°F 38°F Overcast Sunday 66°F 40°F Overcast Monday 68°F 55°F Overcast Tuesday 75°F 58°F Overcast

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