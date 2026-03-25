3/25/26: Overcast in Rutherford County, Highs Near 73, Winds to 12.7 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 71.1°F with overcast skies and winds blowing at 12.7 mph. There has been no precipitation reported so far.

Today, locals experienced a high near 72.9°F and a low of 50.2°F. The wind peaked at 12.7 mph, and the chances of precipitation remained low at about 2%. Despite the cloudy conditions, no rain materialized throughout the day.

Moving into tonight, temperatures are expected to remain mild with a low of 63.7°F. Winds will decrease slightly, topping out at 9.8 mph under ongoing overcast skies. Precipitation chances continue to stay low at 2%.

Residents should expect moderate temperatures and minimal changes in weather conditions as the day transitions into night. No weather advisories or warnings are in effect at this time.

Today's Details High 73°F Low 50°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 48% UV Index 5.8 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 71°F · feels 66°F Sunrise 6:41am Sunset 7:01pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 73°F 50°F Overcast Thursday 83°F 60°F Partly cloudy Friday 73°F 47°F Drizzle: light Saturday 57°F 38°F Overcast Sunday 66°F 40°F Overcast Monday 68°F 55°F Overcast Tuesday 75°F 58°F Overcast

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