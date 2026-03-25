3/25/26: Overcast in Rutherford County, Highs Near 73, Winds to 12.7 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 71.1°F with overcast skies and winds blowing at 12.7 mph. There has been no precipitation reported so far.
Today, locals experienced a high near 72.9°F and a low of 50.2°F. The wind peaked at 12.7 mph, and the chances of precipitation remained low at about 2%. Despite the cloudy conditions, no rain materialized throughout the day.
Moving into tonight, temperatures are expected to remain mild with a low of 63.7°F. Winds will decrease slightly, topping out at 9.8 mph under ongoing overcast skies. Precipitation chances continue to stay low at 2%.
Residents should expect moderate temperatures and minimal changes in weather conditions as the day transitions into night. No weather advisories or warnings are in effect at this time.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|73°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|83°F
|60°F
|Partly cloudy
|Friday
|73°F
|47°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|57°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|66°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|68°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|75°F
|58°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!