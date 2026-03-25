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Home Weather 3/25/26: Overcast in Rutherford County, Highs Near 73, Winds to 12.7 mph

3/25/26: Overcast in Rutherford County, Highs Near 73, Winds to 12.7 mph

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Source Staff
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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 71.1°F with overcast skies and winds blowing at 12.7 mph. There has been no precipitation reported so far.

Today, locals experienced a high near 72.9°F and a low of 50.2°F. The wind peaked at 12.7 mph, and the chances of precipitation remained low at about 2%. Despite the cloudy conditions, no rain materialized throughout the day.

Moving into tonight, temperatures are expected to remain mild with a low of 63.7°F. Winds will decrease slightly, topping out at 9.8 mph under ongoing overcast skies. Precipitation chances continue to stay low at 2%.

Residents should expect moderate temperatures and minimal changes in weather conditions as the day transitions into night. No weather advisories or warnings are in effect at this time.

Today's Details

High
73°F
Low
50°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
48%
UV Index
5.8 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
71°F · feels 66°F
Sunrise
6:41am
Sunset
7:01pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 73°F 50°F Overcast
Thursday 83°F 60°F Partly cloudy
Friday 73°F 47°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 57°F 38°F Overcast
Sunday 66°F 40°F Overcast
Monday 68°F 55°F Overcast
Tuesday 75°F 58°F Overcast

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