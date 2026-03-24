3/24/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Temp 43.5, High 71.4 Later

As of 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a current temperature of 43.5°F. Wind speeds are moderate at 7.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this morning.
Today, temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of 71.4°F with continued overcast conditions. The low will round out at about 43°F. Wind speeds might reach up to 9.4 mph. There is a minimal 1% chance of precipitation, and no significant rainfall is expected.
Tonight, the temperature will drop slightly to a low of 56.1°F. The winds will decrease to speeds of up to 6.8 mph. Skies will remain predominantly overcast, and the chance of rain remains low at 1%.
Residents and visitors should anticipate consistently cloudy skies today and tonight with no significant changes in weather conditions or temperature fluctuations.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|71°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|73°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|79°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|73°F
|44°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|57°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|65°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|71°F
|52°F
|Overcast
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