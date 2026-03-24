Tuesday, March 24, 2026
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Home Weather 3/24/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Temp 43.5, High 71.4 Later

3/24/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Temp 43.5, High 71.4 Later

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As of 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a current temperature of 43.5°F. Wind speeds are moderate at 7.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this morning.

Today, temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of 71.4°F with continued overcast conditions. The low will round out at about 43°F. Wind speeds might reach up to 9.4 mph. There is a minimal 1% chance of precipitation, and no significant rainfall is expected.

Tonight, the temperature will drop slightly to a low of 56.1°F. The winds will decrease to speeds of up to 6.8 mph. Skies will remain predominantly overcast, and the chance of rain remains low at 1%.

Residents and visitors should anticipate consistently cloudy skies today and tonight with no significant changes in weather conditions or temperature fluctuations.

Today's Details

High
71°F
Low
43°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
60%
UV Index
6.5 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
44°F · feels 37°F
Sunrise
6:43am
Sunset
7:00pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 71°F 43°F Overcast
Wednesday 73°F 49°F Overcast
Thursday 79°F 58°F Drizzle: light
Friday 73°F 44°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 57°F 38°F Overcast
Sunday 65°F 39°F Overcast
Monday 71°F 52°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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