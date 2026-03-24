3/24/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Temp 43.5, High 71.4 Later

As of 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a current temperature of 43.5°F. Wind speeds are moderate at 7.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this morning.

Today, temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of 71.4°F with continued overcast conditions. The low will round out at about 43°F. Wind speeds might reach up to 9.4 mph. There is a minimal 1% chance of precipitation, and no significant rainfall is expected.

Tonight, the temperature will drop slightly to a low of 56.1°F. The winds will decrease to speeds of up to 6.8 mph. Skies will remain predominantly overcast, and the chance of rain remains low at 1%.

Residents and visitors should anticipate consistently cloudy skies today and tonight with no significant changes in weather conditions or temperature fluctuations.

Today's Details High 71°F Low 43°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 60% UV Index 6.5 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 44°F · feels 37°F Sunrise 6:43am Sunset 7:00pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 71°F 43°F Overcast Wednesday 73°F 49°F Overcast Thursday 79°F 58°F Drizzle: light Friday 73°F 44°F Drizzle: light Saturday 57°F 38°F Overcast Sunday 65°F 39°F Overcast Monday 71°F 52°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email