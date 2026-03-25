3/24/26: Overcast Evening with Cool 57°F, Calm Winds

In Rutherford County at 9:30 PM, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 57.2°F. Winds are mild at 4.5 mph, with no precipitation reported.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 69.6°F and a low of 43.5°F, under generally overcast skies. Wind speeds topped at 9.4 mph, but there was no significant rainfall, with a precipitation chance registering a mere 1%.
Tonight, locals can expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures dipping slightly to a low of 54.7°F. Wind conditions will remain similar to the daytime, with speeds up to 9.4 mph and a continuing low precipitation chance of 1%. There are no weather warnings or advisories currently in effect for Rutherford County.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|70°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|72°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|83°F
|59°F
|Partly cloudy
|Friday
|74°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|58°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|65°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|66°F
|54°F
|Overcast
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