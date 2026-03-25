Tuesday, March 24, 2026
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Home Weather 3/24/26: Overcast Evening with Cool 57°F, Calm Winds

3/24/26: Overcast Evening with Cool 57°F, Calm Winds

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Source Staff
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In Rutherford County at 9:30 PM, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 57.2°F. Winds are mild at 4.5 mph, with no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 69.6°F and a low of 43.5°F, under generally overcast skies. Wind speeds topped at 9.4 mph, but there was no significant rainfall, with a precipitation chance registering a mere 1%.

Tonight, locals can expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures dipping slightly to a low of 54.7°F. Wind conditions will remain similar to the daytime, with speeds up to 9.4 mph and a continuing low precipitation chance of 1%. There are no weather warnings or advisories currently in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details

High
70°F
Low
44°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
30%
UV Index
6.5 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
57°F · feels 51°F
Sunrise
6:43am
Sunset
7:00pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 70°F 44°F Overcast
Wednesday 72°F 51°F Overcast
Thursday 83°F 59°F Partly cloudy
Friday 74°F 46°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 58°F 39°F Overcast
Sunday 65°F 41°F Overcast
Monday 66°F 54°F Overcast

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