Tuesday, March 24, 2026
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Home Weather 3/24/26: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Peaked at 69.6°F Today

3/24/26: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Peaked at 69.6°F Today

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At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 68.9°F. The wind is blowing at a mild pace of 4.3 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 69.6°F with winds peaking at 9.4 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, there was only a 1% chance of precipitation, and no rainfall was recorded. Minimum temperatures dropped to 43.5°F in the early hours.

Tonight, the sky will remain overcast as temperatures are expected to lower to approximately 54.5°F. Winds will likely soften, not exceeding 5.8 mph. Similar to today, the chance of precipitation will remain minimal at 1%.

There are no active weather alerts for Rutherford County as of now. Residents and visitors can expect a calm and dry evening ahead.

Today's Details

High
70°F
Low
44°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
22%
UV Index
6.5 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
69°F · feels 63°F
Sunrise
6:43am
Sunset
7:00pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 70°F 44°F Overcast
Wednesday 71°F 51°F Overcast
Thursday 79°F 59°F Overcast
Friday 75°F 45°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 57°F 37°F Overcast
Sunday 65°F 39°F Overcast
Monday 67°F 53°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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