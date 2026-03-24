3/24/26: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Peaked at 69.6°F Today

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 68.9°F. The wind is blowing at a mild pace of 4.3 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.
Earlier today, the high reached 69.6°F with winds peaking at 9.4 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, there was only a 1% chance of precipitation, and no rainfall was recorded. Minimum temperatures dropped to 43.5°F in the early hours.
Tonight, the sky will remain overcast as temperatures are expected to lower to approximately 54.5°F. Winds will likely soften, not exceeding 5.8 mph. Similar to today, the chance of precipitation will remain minimal at 1%.
There are no active weather alerts for Rutherford County as of now. Residents and visitors can expect a calm and dry evening ahead.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|70°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|71°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|79°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|75°F
|45°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|57°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|65°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|67°F
|53°F
|Overcast
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