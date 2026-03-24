3/24/26: Overcast Conditions Continue, Temperature Steady at 70

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, weather conditions are currently overcast with a temperature of 69.6°F. The wind is calm at 1.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Throughout today, temperatures peaked at a mild 70.5°F and dropped to a low of 43.5°F in the early hours. Winds reached up to 9.4 mph. Despite the overcast skies, the chance of precipitation remains low at only 1%, with no rainfall reported throughout the day.

The outlook for tonight continues to be overcast with temperatures expected to dip to a low of 53.8°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 6 mph. The likelihood of rain remains minimal at 1%.

There are currently no weather advisories or warnings in effect for Rutherford County. Residents can expect continued calm and cloudy conditions into the night.

Today's Details High 71°F Low 44°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 17% UV Index 6.5 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 70°F · feels 67°F Sunrise 6:43am Sunset 7:00pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 71°F 44°F Overcast Wednesday 74°F 50°F Overcast Thursday 79°F 58°F Overcast Friday 75°F 45°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 57°F 37°F Overcast Sunday 65°F 39°F Overcast Monday 67°F 53°F Overcast

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