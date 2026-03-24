3/24/26: Overcast Conditions Continue, Temperature Steady at 70

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, weather conditions are currently overcast with a temperature of 69.6°F. The wind is calm at 1.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Throughout today, temperatures peaked at a mild 70.5°F and dropped to a low of 43.5°F in the early hours. Winds reached up to 9.4 mph. Despite the overcast skies, the chance of precipitation remains low at only 1%, with no rainfall reported throughout the day.
The outlook for tonight continues to be overcast with temperatures expected to dip to a low of 53.8°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 6 mph. The likelihood of rain remains minimal at 1%.
There are currently no weather advisories or warnings in effect for Rutherford County. Residents can expect continued calm and cloudy conditions into the night.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|71°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|74°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|79°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|75°F
|45°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|57°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|65°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|67°F
|53°F
|Overcast
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