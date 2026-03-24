Tuesday, March 24, 2026
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Home Weather 3/24/26: Overcast Conditions Continue, Temperature Steady at 70

3/24/26: Overcast Conditions Continue, Temperature Steady at 70

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Source Staff
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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, weather conditions are currently overcast with a temperature of 69.6°F. The wind is calm at 1.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Throughout today, temperatures peaked at a mild 70.5°F and dropped to a low of 43.5°F in the early hours. Winds reached up to 9.4 mph. Despite the overcast skies, the chance of precipitation remains low at only 1%, with no rainfall reported throughout the day.

The outlook for tonight continues to be overcast with temperatures expected to dip to a low of 53.8°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 6 mph. The likelihood of rain remains minimal at 1%.

There are currently no weather advisories or warnings in effect for Rutherford County. Residents can expect continued calm and cloudy conditions into the night.

Today's Details

High
71°F
Low
44°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
17%
UV Index
6.5 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
70°F · feels 67°F
Sunrise
6:43am
Sunset
7:00pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 71°F 44°F Overcast
Wednesday 74°F 50°F Overcast
Thursday 79°F 58°F Overcast
Friday 75°F 45°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 57°F 37°F Overcast
Sunday 65°F 39°F Overcast
Monday 67°F 53°F Overcast

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