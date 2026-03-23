3/23/26: Partly Cloudy Evening and 59°F, Calm Night Ahead with Low of 49°F

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is partly cloudy with a current temperature of 59.5°F. Wind speeds are recorded at 13.8 mph, with no precipitation reported at this time.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 74.5°F and dipped to a low of 45.7°F. Winds reached up to 16.8 mph. Despite conditions conducive to fog, the area remained largely clear with a precipitation chance of only 1% and no measurable rainfall.

Looking ahead to tonight, skies are expected to clear completely with the temperature dropping to a low of 48.6°F. Winds will decrease slightly, maintaining speeds up to 12.4 mph. There is zero chance of precipitation forecasted for the remainder of the evening.

Residents and visitors to Rutherford County can anticipate consistent weather conditions as there are no official weather advisories or warnings in effect. This calm pattern is predicted to continue into the early morning hours.

Today's Details High 74°F Low 46°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 32% UV Index 6.5 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 60°F · feels 50°F Sunrise 6:44am Sunset 6:59pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 74°F 46°F Fog Tuesday 69°F 43°F Overcast Wednesday 64°F 51°F Overcast Thursday 77°F 54°F Drizzle: light Friday 75°F 45°F Drizzle: light Saturday 54°F 35°F Overcast Sunday 62°F 35°F Overcast

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