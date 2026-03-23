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Home Weather 3/23/26: Partly Cloudy Evening and 59°F, Calm Night Ahead with Low of...

3/23/26: Partly Cloudy Evening and 59°F, Calm Night Ahead with Low of 49°F

By
Source Staff
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26

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is partly cloudy with a current temperature of 59.5°F. Wind speeds are recorded at 13.8 mph, with no precipitation reported at this time.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 74.5°F and dipped to a low of 45.7°F. Winds reached up to 16.8 mph. Despite conditions conducive to fog, the area remained largely clear with a precipitation chance of only 1% and no measurable rainfall.

Looking ahead to tonight, skies are expected to clear completely with the temperature dropping to a low of 48.6°F. Winds will decrease slightly, maintaining speeds up to 12.4 mph. There is zero chance of precipitation forecasted for the remainder of the evening.

Residents and visitors to Rutherford County can anticipate consistent weather conditions as there are no official weather advisories or warnings in effect. This calm pattern is predicted to continue into the early morning hours.

Today's Details

High
74°F
Low
46°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
32%
UV Index
6.5 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
60°F · feels 50°F
Sunrise
6:44am
Sunset
6:59pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 74°F 46°F Fog
Tuesday 69°F 43°F Overcast
Wednesday 64°F 51°F Overcast
Thursday 77°F 54°F Drizzle: light
Friday 75°F 45°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 54°F 35°F Overcast
Sunday 62°F 35°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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