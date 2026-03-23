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Home Weather 3/23/26: Morning Overcast in Rutherford, Temps Rising to Mid-70s

3/23/26: Morning Overcast in Rutherford, Temps Rising to Mid-70s

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At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the weather features overcast skies with a current temperature of 49.1°F. The wind is blowing at 13.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 74.5°F, maintaining overcast conditions throughout the day. Winds may increase slightly, gusting up to 15.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%, with no precipitation total expected.

Tonight, the overcast weather will continue with the temperature dropping to a low of 48.4°F. Wind speeds will remain moderately strong, reaching up to 14 mph. The precipitation chance will remain at 0% through the night.

Residents and visitors in Rutherford County should prepare for a cool day with consistent cloud cover and light breezes.

Today's Details

High
74°F
Low
48°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
73%
UV Index
6.5 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
49°F · feels 41°F
Sunrise
6:44am
Sunset
6:59pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 74°F 48°F Overcast
Tuesday 65°F 41°F Overcast
Wednesday 63°F 51°F Overcast
Thursday 78°F 55°F Drizzle: light
Friday 72°F 45°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 55°F 34°F Overcast
Sunday 64°F 37°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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