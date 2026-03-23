3/23/26: Morning Overcast in Rutherford, Temps Rising to Mid-70s

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the weather features overcast skies with a current temperature of 49.1°F. The wind is blowing at 13.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 74.5°F, maintaining overcast conditions throughout the day. Winds may increase slightly, gusting up to 15.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%, with no precipitation total expected.
Tonight, the overcast weather will continue with the temperature dropping to a low of 48.4°F. Wind speeds will remain moderately strong, reaching up to 14 mph. The precipitation chance will remain at 0% through the night.
Residents and visitors in Rutherford County should prepare for a cool day with consistent cloud cover and light breezes.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|74°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|65°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|63°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|78°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|72°F
|45°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|55°F
|34°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|64°F
|37°F
|Overcast
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