3/23/26: Morning Overcast in Rutherford, Temps Rising to Mid-70s

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the weather features overcast skies with a current temperature of 49.1°F. The wind is blowing at 13.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 74.5°F, maintaining overcast conditions throughout the day. Winds may increase slightly, gusting up to 15.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%, with no precipitation total expected.

Tonight, the overcast weather will continue with the temperature dropping to a low of 48.4°F. Wind speeds will remain moderately strong, reaching up to 14 mph. The precipitation chance will remain at 0% through the night.

Residents and visitors in Rutherford County should prepare for a cool day with consistent cloud cover and light breezes.

Today's Details High 74°F Low 48°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 73% UV Index 6.5 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 49°F · feels 41°F Sunrise 6:44am Sunset 6:59pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 74°F 48°F Overcast Tuesday 65°F 41°F Overcast Wednesday 63°F 51°F Overcast Thursday 78°F 55°F Drizzle: light Friday 72°F 45°F Drizzle: light Saturday 55°F 34°F Overcast Sunday 64°F 37°F Overcast

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