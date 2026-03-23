Monday, March 23, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 3/23/26: Clear Sky and Breezy at 59°F in Rutherford County

3/23/26: Clear Sky and Breezy at 59°F in Rutherford County

By
Source Staff
-
0
31

At 2:46 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by clear skies with a temperature of 59°F. Winds are noticeable at 16.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 74.5°F, with a minimum temperature of 45.7°F early in the day. Wind speeds have peaked slightly above the current readings at 16.8 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains exceptionally low at 1%.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with the low temperature anticipated to be around 48.6°F. Wind speeds are forecasted to decrease somewhat, dropping to up to 12.4 mph. There is no precipitation expected for the remainder of the day.

Overall, the weather in Rutherford County remains stable and clear, with no severe weather warnings or watches in effect for today or tonight. Residents can enjoy a pleasant evening under starry conditions.

Today's Details

High
74°F
Low
46°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
43%
UV Index
6.5 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
59°F · feels 51°F
Sunrise
6:44am
Sunset
6:59pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 74°F 46°F Fog
Tuesday 69°F 43°F Overcast
Wednesday 64°F 51°F Overcast
Thursday 77°F 54°F Drizzle: light
Friday 75°F 45°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 54°F 35°F Overcast
Sunday 62°F 35°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×