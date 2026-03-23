3/23/26: Clear Sky and Breezy at 59°F in Rutherford County

At 2:46 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by clear skies with a temperature of 59°F. Winds are noticeable at 16.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 74.5°F, with a minimum temperature of 45.7°F early in the day. Wind speeds have peaked slightly above the current readings at 16.8 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains exceptionally low at 1%.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with the low temperature anticipated to be around 48.6°F. Wind speeds are forecasted to decrease somewhat, dropping to up to 12.4 mph. There is no precipitation expected for the remainder of the day.

Overall, the weather in Rutherford County remains stable and clear, with no severe weather warnings or watches in effect for today or tonight. Residents can enjoy a pleasant evening under starry conditions.

Today's Details High 74°F Low 46°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 43% UV Index 6.5 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 59°F · feels 51°F Sunrise 6:44am Sunset 6:59pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 74°F 46°F Fog Tuesday 69°F 43°F Overcast Wednesday 64°F 51°F Overcast Thursday 77°F 54°F Drizzle: light Friday 75°F 45°F Drizzle: light Saturday 54°F 35°F Overcast Sunday 62°F 35°F Overcast

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