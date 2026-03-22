3/22/26: Clear Sky and Warm Evening at 85°F, Gentle Breeze Peaking at 14 mph

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 84.7°F. Winds are blowing at 14.1 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s high reached 86°F with winds peaking at 16.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 1%, with no rainfall recorded under the clear skies. As night falls, the temperature is expected to drop slightly, expecting a low of 70.2°F. Winds will continue but ease slightly to a maximum of 12.8 mph, maintaining the low precipitation chance and clear skies.

Looking ahead, similar conditions will persist with mild temperatures and minimal chance of precipitation, maintaining clear visibility and dry conditions throughout the region.

Today's Details High 86°F Low 64°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 37% UV Index 6.5 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 85°F · feels 81°F Sunrise 6:45am Sunset 6:58pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 86°F 64°F Clear sky Monday 69°F 47°F Overcast Tuesday 60°F 43°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 52°F 47°F Drizzle: light Thursday 74°F 50°F Overcast Friday 62°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 53°F 29°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email