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Home Weather 3/22/26: Clear Sky and Warm Evening at 85°F, Gentle Breeze Peaking at...

3/22/26: Clear Sky and Warm Evening at 85°F, Gentle Breeze Peaking at 14 mph

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At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 84.7°F. Winds are blowing at 14.1 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s high reached 86°F with winds peaking at 16.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 1%, with no rainfall recorded under the clear skies. As night falls, the temperature is expected to drop slightly, expecting a low of 70.2°F. Winds will continue but ease slightly to a maximum of 12.8 mph, maintaining the low precipitation chance and clear skies.

Looking ahead, similar conditions will persist with mild temperatures and minimal chance of precipitation, maintaining clear visibility and dry conditions throughout the region.

Today's Details

High
86°F
Low
64°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
37%
UV Index
6.5 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
85°F · feels 81°F
Sunrise
6:45am
Sunset
6:58pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 86°F 64°F Clear sky
Monday 69°F 47°F Overcast
Tuesday 60°F 43°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 52°F 47°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 74°F 50°F Overcast
Friday 62°F 37°F Overcast
Saturday 53°F 29°F Overcast

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