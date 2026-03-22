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Home Weather 3/22/26: Clear Sky and Warm at 85°F in Rutherford County, Winds Up...

3/22/26: Clear Sky and Warm at 85°F in Rutherford County, Winds Up to 17 mph

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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently clear with a temperature of 85.1°F. Winds are brisk at 17.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation reported.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 85.8°F and a low of 63.9°F earlier. Winds have peaked at about 17.5 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains low at 1%, with no rainfall recorded. The sky has remained mainly clear throughout the day.

Tonight, the clear conditions will continue with an expectant low of 70.2°F. Winds are expected to slow slightly, reaching up to 13.2 mph, while the chance of rain remains negligible.

Residents can expect continued clear skies and mild night-time temperatures as they plan their evening activities in Rutherford County.

Today's Details

High
86°F
Low
64°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
39%
UV Index
6.5 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
85°F · feels 82°F
Sunrise
6:45am
Sunset
6:58pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 86°F 64°F Mainly clear
Monday 68°F 49°F Overcast
Tuesday 60°F 41°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 52°F 47°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 74°F 50°F Overcast
Friday 62°F 37°F Overcast
Saturday 53°F 29°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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