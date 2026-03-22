3/22/26: Clear Sky and Warm at 85°F in Rutherford County, Winds Up to 17 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently clear with a temperature of 85.1°F. Winds are brisk at 17.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation reported.
Today’s temperature reached a high of 85.8°F and a low of 63.9°F earlier. Winds have peaked at about 17.5 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains low at 1%, with no rainfall recorded. The sky has remained mainly clear throughout the day.
Tonight, the clear conditions will continue with an expectant low of 70.2°F. Winds are expected to slow slightly, reaching up to 13.2 mph, while the chance of rain remains negligible.
Residents can expect continued clear skies and mild night-time temperatures as they plan their evening activities in Rutherford County.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|86°F
|64°F
|Mainly clear
|Monday
|68°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|60°F
|41°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|52°F
|47°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|74°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|62°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|53°F
|29°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!