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Home Weather 3/22/26: Clear Sky and Mild Evening at 76°F in Rutherford County

3/22/26: Clear Sky and Mild Evening at 76°F in Rutherford County

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Source Staff
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At 9:31 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 76.5°F. Wind speeds are currently around 12 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 86.5°F and dipped to a low of 63.9°F. The wind peaked at 16.2 mph, and there was virtually no chance of precipitation, matching the dry conditions observed.

Tonight, the skies are expected to remain clear with a forecasted low of 73.8°F. Wind speeds could reach up to 11.9 mph. The chance of precipitation will continue to stay at 0%, maintaining the clear and dry conditions through the night.

The current weather pattern shows no signs of significant change, providing stable conditions for outdoor activities or travel in Rutherford County.

Today's Details

High
87°F
Low
64°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
40%
UV Index
6.5 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
76°F · feels 71°F
Sunrise
6:45am
Sunset
6:58pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 87°F 64°F Clear sky
Monday 72°F 48°F Overcast
Tuesday 64°F 41°F Overcast
Wednesday 55°F 46°F Overcast
Thursday 71°F 48°F Overcast
Friday 64°F 38°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 52°F 32°F Overcast

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