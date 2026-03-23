3/22/26: Clear Sky and Mild Evening at 76°F in Rutherford County

At 9:31 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 76.5°F. Wind speeds are currently around 12 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 86.5°F and dipped to a low of 63.9°F. The wind peaked at 16.2 mph, and there was virtually no chance of precipitation, matching the dry conditions observed.
Tonight, the skies are expected to remain clear with a forecasted low of 73.8°F. Wind speeds could reach up to 11.9 mph. The chance of precipitation will continue to stay at 0%, maintaining the clear and dry conditions through the night.
The current weather pattern shows no signs of significant change, providing stable conditions for outdoor activities or travel in Rutherford County.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|87°F
|64°F
|Clear sky
|Monday
|72°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|64°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|55°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|71°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|64°F
|38°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|52°F
|32°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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