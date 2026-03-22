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Home Weather 3/22/26: Clear Sky and 63.5°F in Rutherford County Early Morning

3/22/26: Clear Sky and 63.5°F in Rutherford County Early Morning

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At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is 63.5°F under clear skies, with a mild wind blowing at 7.5 mph. There is no current precipitation.

Today, locals can expect continued clear skies with temperatures climbing to a high near 85.6°F. Winds could intermittently reach up to 16.1 mph, although the chance of rain remains minimal at 2%. The day’s low is forecast at 63.1°F.

Tonight, the clear conditions will persist as temperatures slightly drop to a nighttime low around 69.8°F. Winds are also expected to ease slightly with speeds up to 13.5 mph, maintaining a low precipitation chance of 2%.

This straightforward weather pattern presents an ideal opportunity for outdoor activities throughout the day and into the evening.

Today's Details

High
86°F
Low
63°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
74%
UV Index
6.5 (High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
64°F · feels 62°F
Sunrise
6:45am
Sunset
6:58pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 86°F 63°F Clear sky
Monday 69°F 48°F Overcast
Tuesday 61°F 42°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 58°F 46°F Overcast
Thursday 74°F 49°F Overcast
Friday 63°F 37°F Overcast
Saturday 53°F 28°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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