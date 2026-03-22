3/22/26: Clear Sky and 63.5°F in Rutherford County Early Morning

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is 63.5°F under clear skies, with a mild wind blowing at 7.5 mph. There is no current precipitation.

Today, locals can expect continued clear skies with temperatures climbing to a high near 85.6°F. Winds could intermittently reach up to 16.1 mph, although the chance of rain remains minimal at 2%. The day’s low is forecast at 63.1°F.

Tonight, the clear conditions will persist as temperatures slightly drop to a nighttime low around 69.8°F. Winds are also expected to ease slightly with speeds up to 13.5 mph, maintaining a low precipitation chance of 2%.

This straightforward weather pattern presents an ideal opportunity for outdoor activities throughout the day and into the evening.

Today's Details High 86°F Low 63°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 74% UV Index 6.5 (High) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 64°F · feels 62°F Sunrise 6:45am Sunset 6:58pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 86°F 63°F Clear sky Monday 69°F 48°F Overcast Tuesday 61°F 42°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 58°F 46°F Overcast Thursday 74°F 49°F Overcast Friday 63°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 53°F 28°F Overcast

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