3/22/26: Clear Sky and 63.5°F in Rutherford County Early Morning

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is 63.5°F under clear skies, with a mild wind blowing at 7.5 mph. There is no current precipitation.
Today, locals can expect continued clear skies with temperatures climbing to a high near 85.6°F. Winds could intermittently reach up to 16.1 mph, although the chance of rain remains minimal at 2%. The day’s low is forecast at 63.1°F.
Tonight, the clear conditions will persist as temperatures slightly drop to a nighttime low around 69.8°F. Winds are also expected to ease slightly with speeds up to 13.5 mph, maintaining a low precipitation chance of 2%.
This straightforward weather pattern presents an ideal opportunity for outdoor activities throughout the day and into the evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|86°F
|63°F
|Clear sky
|Monday
|69°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|61°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|58°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|74°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|63°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|53°F
|28°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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