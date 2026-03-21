3/21/26: Overcast Skies Persisting, Highs Reach 85, Cooler Tonight

At 4:01 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 84.6°F. Winds are blowing at 12.5 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today’s temperature reached a high of 85.3°F with a low of 57.9°F in the early hours. The wind peaked slightly higher at 12.8 mph. Despite the overcast skies, the chance of precipitation remained low at just 2%, with no rainfall occurring throughout the day.
Tonight, the forecast indicates a clearing of the skies with temperatures dropping to a comfortable low of 69.1°F. Winds are expected to decrease to a maximum of 9.8 mph. The chance of rain remains minimal at 2%.
Residents can expect a clear and calm evening ahead, transitioning from today’s overcast conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|85°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|84°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|68°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|67°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|59°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|78°F
|54°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|71°F
|41°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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