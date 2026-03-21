3/21/26: Overcast Skies Persisting, Highs Reach 85, Cooler Tonight

At 4:01 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 84.6°F. Winds are blowing at 12.5 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 85.3°F with a low of 57.9°F in the early hours. The wind peaked slightly higher at 12.8 mph. Despite the overcast skies, the chance of precipitation remained low at just 2%, with no rainfall occurring throughout the day.

Tonight, the forecast indicates a clearing of the skies with temperatures dropping to a comfortable low of 69.1°F. Winds are expected to decrease to a maximum of 9.8 mph. The chance of rain remains minimal at 2%.

Residents can expect a clear and calm evening ahead, transitioning from today’s overcast conditions.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 58°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 38% UV Index 6.5 (High) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 85°F · feels 81°F Sunrise 6:47am Sunset 6:58pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 85°F 58°F Overcast Sunday 84°F 62°F Overcast Monday 68°F 48°F Overcast Tuesday 67°F 44°F Overcast Wednesday 59°F 48°F Overcast Thursday 78°F 54°F Drizzle: light Friday 71°F 41°F Drizzle: light

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