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Home Weather 3/21/26: Overcast Skies Persisting, Highs Reach 85, Cooler Tonight

3/21/26: Overcast Skies Persisting, Highs Reach 85, Cooler Tonight

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Source Staff
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At 4:01 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 84.6°F. Winds are blowing at 12.5 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 85.3°F with a low of 57.9°F in the early hours. The wind peaked slightly higher at 12.8 mph. Despite the overcast skies, the chance of precipitation remained low at just 2%, with no rainfall occurring throughout the day.

Tonight, the forecast indicates a clearing of the skies with temperatures dropping to a comfortable low of 69.1°F. Winds are expected to decrease to a maximum of 9.8 mph. The chance of rain remains minimal at 2%.

Residents can expect a clear and calm evening ahead, transitioning from today’s overcast conditions.

Today's Details

High
85°F
Low
58°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
38%
UV Index
6.5 (High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
85°F · feels 81°F
Sunrise
6:47am
Sunset
6:58pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 85°F 58°F Overcast
Sunday 84°F 62°F Overcast
Monday 68°F 48°F Overcast
Tuesday 67°F 44°F Overcast
Wednesday 59°F 48°F Overcast
Thursday 78°F 54°F Drizzle: light
Friday 71°F 41°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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