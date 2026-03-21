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Home Weather 3/21/26: Mainly Clear, Warming to 85 Today, Gentle Breeze

3/21/26: Mainly Clear, Warming to 85 Today, Gentle Breeze

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As of 6:52 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 59.2°F. Winds are blowing at 6.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

The forecast for today expects the temperature to climb to a high of 84.9°F, while dropping to 59.2°F at its lowest. Winds could reach up to 11.8 mph, and there is just a 5% chance of precipitation with an expected total of 0 inches. Conditions will also tend to be overcast throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature is predicted to decrease slightly to a low of 68.5°F. Winds will continue at a gentle pace up to 8 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains low at 5%. Skies are expected to be overcast during the night as well.

Overall, Rutherford County residents can anticipate a mostly clear and mild day with low chances of rain, transitioning into a slightly warmer and calm evening.

Today's Details

High
85°F
Low
59°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
70%
UV Index
6.4 (High)
Precip
5% chance · 0 in
Now
59°F · feels 56°F
Sunrise
6:47am
Sunset
6:58pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 85°F 59°F Overcast
Sunday 85°F 62°F Overcast
Monday 67°F 49°F Overcast
Tuesday 63°F 46°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 60°F 47°F Overcast
Thursday 76°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Friday 65°F 39°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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