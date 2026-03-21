3/21/26: Mainly Clear, Warming to 85 Today, Gentle Breeze

As of 6:52 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 59.2°F. Winds are blowing at 6.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
The forecast for today expects the temperature to climb to a high of 84.9°F, while dropping to 59.2°F at its lowest. Winds could reach up to 11.8 mph, and there is just a 5% chance of precipitation with an expected total of 0 inches. Conditions will also tend to be overcast throughout the day.
Tonight, the temperature is predicted to decrease slightly to a low of 68.5°F. Winds will continue at a gentle pace up to 8 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains low at 5%. Skies are expected to be overcast during the night as well.
Overall, Rutherford County residents can anticipate a mostly clear and mild day with low chances of rain, transitioning into a slightly warmer and calm evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|85°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|85°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|67°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|63°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|60°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|76°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|65°F
|39°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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