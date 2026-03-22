3/21/26: Clear Sky and Mild Evening at 72.5 After Peaking at 85.5 Today

At 9:31 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with the temperature currently at 72.5°F. Wind speeds are mild, measured at 6.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 85.5°F with a low of 57.9°F. Winds peaked at 11.9 mph, and the sky remained mostly overcast throughout the day. The chance of precipitation was minimal at just 1%.

For the remainder of the night, conditions are expected to stay clear with a continued low chance of precipitation. Temperatures are projected to dip slightly to a low of 70.3°F, with winds slowing to up to 8.5 mph.

Residents can expect consistent weather with clear skies and gentle winds carrying into early tomorrow.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 58°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 50% UV Index 6.5 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 73°F · feels 71°F Sunrise 6:47am Sunset 6:58pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 85°F 58°F Overcast Sunday 86°F 63°F Overcast Monday 69°F 47°F Overcast Tuesday 66°F 44°F Overcast Wednesday 67°F 49°F Overcast Thursday 79°F 59°F Overcast Friday 63°F 36°F Overcast

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