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Home Weather 3/21/26: Clear Sky and Mild Evening at 72.5 After Peaking at 85.5...

3/21/26: Clear Sky and Mild Evening at 72.5 After Peaking at 85.5 Today

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Source Staff
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At 9:31 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with the temperature currently at 72.5°F. Wind speeds are mild, measured at 6.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 85.5°F with a low of 57.9°F. Winds peaked at 11.9 mph, and the sky remained mostly overcast throughout the day. The chance of precipitation was minimal at just 1%.

For the remainder of the night, conditions are expected to stay clear with a continued low chance of precipitation. Temperatures are projected to dip slightly to a low of 70.3°F, with winds slowing to up to 8.5 mph.

Residents can expect consistent weather with clear skies and gentle winds carrying into early tomorrow.

Today's Details

High
85°F
Low
58°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
50%
UV Index
6.5 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
73°F · feels 71°F
Sunrise
6:47am
Sunset
6:58pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 85°F 58°F Overcast
Sunday 86°F 63°F Overcast
Monday 69°F 47°F Overcast
Tuesday 66°F 44°F Overcast
Wednesday 67°F 49°F Overcast
Thursday 79°F 59°F Overcast
Friday 63°F 36°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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