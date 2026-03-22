3/21/26: Clear Sky and Mild Evening at 72.5 After Peaking at 85.5 Today

At 9:31 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with the temperature currently at 72.5°F. Wind speeds are mild, measured at 6.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 85.5°F with a low of 57.9°F. Winds peaked at 11.9 mph, and the sky remained mostly overcast throughout the day. The chance of precipitation was minimal at just 1%.
For the remainder of the night, conditions are expected to stay clear with a continued low chance of precipitation. Temperatures are projected to dip slightly to a low of 70.3°F, with winds slowing to up to 8.5 mph.
Residents can expect consistent weather with clear skies and gentle winds carrying into early tomorrow.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|85°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|86°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|69°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|66°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|67°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|79°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|63°F
|36°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!