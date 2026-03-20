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Home Weather 3/20/26: Partly Cloudy Morning, Warming to 78°F with Light Winds

3/20/26: Partly Cloudy Morning, Warming to 78°F with Light Winds

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At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, conditions are partly cloudy with a temperature of 47.7°F. Winds are currently blowing at 6.3 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s forecast predicts a high of 77.9°F with winds increasing up to 16 mph. While skies are expected to be overcast, the chance of precipitation remains minimal at 3%. Evening temperatures will slightly drop to a low of 63.7°F, with lighter winds reaching up to 10.9 mph through the night. Skies are anticipated to clear, maintaining a low chance of precipitation.

Residents can expect a mostly mild and clear day ahead, with no weather alerts currently in place. It will be a suitable day for outdoor activities, given the low wind speeds and absence of significant rain.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
47°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
77%
UV Index
6.1 (High)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
48°F · feels 43°F
Sunrise
6:48am
Sunset
6:57pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 78°F 47°F Overcast
Saturday 83°F 57°F Overcast
Sunday 80°F 59°F Overcast
Monday 66°F 46°F Overcast
Tuesday 66°F 43°F Overcast
Wednesday 58°F 52°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 78°F 58°F Overcast

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