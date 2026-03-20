3/20/26: Partly Cloudy Morning, Warming to 78°F with Light Winds

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, conditions are partly cloudy with a temperature of 47.7°F. Winds are currently blowing at 6.3 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s forecast predicts a high of 77.9°F with winds increasing up to 16 mph. While skies are expected to be overcast, the chance of precipitation remains minimal at 3%. Evening temperatures will slightly drop to a low of 63.7°F, with lighter winds reaching up to 10.9 mph through the night. Skies are anticipated to clear, maintaining a low chance of precipitation.

Residents can expect a mostly mild and clear day ahead, with no weather alerts currently in place. It will be a suitable day for outdoor activities, given the low wind speeds and absence of significant rain.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 47°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 77% UV Index 6.1 (High) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 48°F · feels 43°F Sunrise 6:48am Sunset 6:57pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 78°F 47°F Overcast Saturday 83°F 57°F Overcast Sunday 80°F 59°F Overcast Monday 66°F 46°F Overcast Tuesday 66°F 43°F Overcast Wednesday 58°F 52°F Drizzle: light Thursday 78°F 58°F Overcast

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