3/20/26: Partly Cloudy Morning, Warming to 78°F with Light Winds

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, conditions are partly cloudy with a temperature of 47.7°F. Winds are currently blowing at 6.3 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Today’s forecast predicts a high of 77.9°F with winds increasing up to 16 mph. While skies are expected to be overcast, the chance of precipitation remains minimal at 3%. Evening temperatures will slightly drop to a low of 63.7°F, with lighter winds reaching up to 10.9 mph through the night. Skies are anticipated to clear, maintaining a low chance of precipitation.
Residents can expect a mostly mild and clear day ahead, with no weather alerts currently in place. It will be a suitable day for outdoor activities, given the low wind speeds and absence of significant rain.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|78°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|83°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|80°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|66°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|66°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|58°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|78°F
|58°F
|Overcast
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