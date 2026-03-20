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Home Weather 3/20/26: Clear Sky With Evening Temperatures Reaching 78°F

3/20/26: Clear Sky With Evening Temperatures Reaching 78°F

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Source Staff
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At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 78.4°F. Winds are blowing at 13 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 80.8°F under overcast conditions, dropping to a low of 46.8°F. The maximum wind speed reached 14.4 mph. Despite the overcast skies earlier, the precipitation chance remained low at only 1%, with no rainfall occurring.

Moving into tonight, skies are expected to remain clear with temperatures cooling to a low of 64.8°F. Winds will slightly decrease, reaching up to 11.1 mph. The chance of precipitation will continue to be minimal at 1%.

There are currently no weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County. Residents can expect a calm evening with continued clear skies and mild temperatures.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
47°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
39%
UV Index
6.2 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
78°F · feels 73°F
Sunrise
6:48am
Sunset
6:57pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 81°F 47°F Overcast
Saturday 86°F 58°F Overcast
Sunday 80°F 61°F Overcast
Monday 66°F 47°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 65°F 42°F Overcast
Wednesday 56°F 51°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 78°F 56°F Overcast

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