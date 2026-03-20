3/20/26: Clear Sky With Evening Temperatures Reaching 78°F

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 78.4°F. Winds are blowing at 13 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 80.8°F under overcast conditions, dropping to a low of 46.8°F. The maximum wind speed reached 14.4 mph. Despite the overcast skies earlier, the precipitation chance remained low at only 1%, with no rainfall occurring.

Moving into tonight, skies are expected to remain clear with temperatures cooling to a low of 64.8°F. Winds will slightly decrease, reaching up to 11.1 mph. The chance of precipitation will continue to be minimal at 1%.

There are currently no weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County. Residents can expect a calm evening with continued clear skies and mild temperatures.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 47°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 39% UV Index 6.2 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 78°F · feels 73°F Sunrise 6:48am Sunset 6:57pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 81°F 47°F Overcast Saturday 86°F 58°F Overcast Sunday 80°F 61°F Overcast Monday 66°F 47°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 65°F 42°F Overcast Wednesday 56°F 51°F Drizzle: light Thursday 78°F 56°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email