3/20/26: Clear Sky With Evening Temperatures Reaching 78°F

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 78.4°F. Winds are blowing at 13 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 80.8°F under overcast conditions, dropping to a low of 46.8°F. The maximum wind speed reached 14.4 mph. Despite the overcast skies earlier, the precipitation chance remained low at only 1%, with no rainfall occurring.
Moving into tonight, skies are expected to remain clear with temperatures cooling to a low of 64.8°F. Winds will slightly decrease, reaching up to 11.1 mph. The chance of precipitation will continue to be minimal at 1%.
There are currently no weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County. Residents can expect a calm evening with continued clear skies and mild temperatures.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|81°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|86°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|80°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|66°F
|47°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|65°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|56°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|78°F
|56°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!