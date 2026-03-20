Friday, March 20, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 3/20/26: Clear Sky and Breezy at 78°F in Rutherford County

3/20/26: Clear Sky and Breezy at 78°F in Rutherford County

By
Source Staff
-
0
37

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature measures 78.4°F under clear skies, with winds at 15.7 mph and no precipitation recorded. Today’s temperature peaked at a high of 79.5°F with a minimum of 46.8°F early in the day, and winds reached up to 15.5 mph.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with an expected low of 64°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to decrease slightly, topping out around 11.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%.

No weather advisories are currently in place for the area. Residents can anticipate stable weather conditions to persist through the evening and into the night.

Today's Details

High
80°F
Low
47°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
37%
UV Index
6.2 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
78°F · feels 73°F
Sunrise
6:48am
Sunset
6:57pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 80°F 47°F Overcast
Saturday 85°F 56°F Overcast
Sunday 80°F 60°F Overcast
Monday 66°F 47°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 65°F 42°F Overcast
Wednesday 56°F 51°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 78°F 56°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×