3/20/26: Clear Sky and Breezy at 78°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature measures 78.4°F under clear skies, with winds at 15.7 mph and no precipitation recorded. Today’s temperature peaked at a high of 79.5°F with a minimum of 46.8°F early in the day, and winds reached up to 15.5 mph.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with an expected low of 64°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to decrease slightly, topping out around 11.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%.

No weather advisories are currently in place for the area. Residents can anticipate stable weather conditions to persist through the evening and into the night.

Today's Details High 80°F Low 47°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 37% UV Index 6.2 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 78°F · feels 73°F Sunrise 6:48am Sunset 6:57pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 80°F 47°F Overcast Saturday 85°F 56°F Overcast Sunday 80°F 60°F Overcast Monday 66°F 47°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 65°F 42°F Overcast Wednesday 56°F 51°F Drizzle: light Thursday 78°F 56°F Overcast

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