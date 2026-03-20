3/20/26: Clear Sky and Breezy at 78°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature measures 78.4°F under clear skies, with winds at 15.7 mph and no precipitation recorded. Today’s temperature peaked at a high of 79.5°F with a minimum of 46.8°F early in the day, and winds reached up to 15.5 mph.
Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with an expected low of 64°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to decrease slightly, topping out around 11.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%.
No weather advisories are currently in place for the area. Residents can anticipate stable weather conditions to persist through the evening and into the night.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|80°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|85°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|80°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|66°F
|47°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|65°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|56°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|78°F
|56°F
|Overcast
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