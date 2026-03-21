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Home Weather 3/20/26: Clear Sky and 69°F, Today’s High Reached 81°F

3/20/26: Clear Sky and 69°F, Today’s High Reached 81°F

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At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 69.3°F. Winds are blowing at 9.1 mph with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 80.8°F while the low dropped to 46.8°F. Despite overcast conditions, the chance of precipitation remained just 1%, with no rainfall occurring. Winds peaked at 14.1 mph during the day.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to stay mild, with a low of 66.6°F. The sky will be partly cloudy, and winds will continue at speeds up to 10.3 mph. The chance of rain remains minimal at 1%.

Residents can anticipate similar mild and mostly clear conditions into the early morning hours with no weather-related advisories in effect.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
47°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
50%
UV Index
6.2 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
69°F · feels 65°F
Sunrise
6:48am
Sunset
6:57pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 81°F 47°F Overcast
Saturday 86°F 58°F Overcast
Sunday 84°F 61°F Overcast
Monday 65°F 49°F Overcast
Tuesday 62°F 45°F Rain: slight
Wednesday 58°F 50°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 77°F 55°F Partly cloudy

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