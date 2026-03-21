3/20/26: Clear Sky and 69°F, Today’s High Reached 81°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 69.3°F. Winds are blowing at 9.1 mph with no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the high reached 80.8°F while the low dropped to 46.8°F. Despite overcast conditions, the chance of precipitation remained just 1%, with no rainfall occurring. Winds peaked at 14.1 mph during the day.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to stay mild, with a low of 66.6°F. The sky will be partly cloudy, and winds will continue at speeds up to 10.3 mph. The chance of rain remains minimal at 1%.
Residents can anticipate similar mild and mostly clear conditions into the early morning hours with no weather-related advisories in effect.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|81°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|86°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|84°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|65°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|62°F
|45°F
|Rain: slight
|Wednesday
|58°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|77°F
|55°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
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