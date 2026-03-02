3/2/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, 49°F, Light Drizzle Expected

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 49.1°F, with overcast skies and a wind speed of 6.3 mph. No precipitation has been recorded this morning.
Today, temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of 68.7°F and drop to a low of 48.9°F by the evening. Winds could peak at up to 10.4 mph. There is a 28% chance of precipitation, with an expected total of 0.01 inches, likely manifesting as light drizzle throughout the day.
Tonight, the weather will remain overcast with temperatures cooling down to a low of 58.1°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, topping out at around 8.8 mph. The chance of rain will decrease to 8%.
Residents should prepare for a slightly damp day with mild temperatures and carry an umbrella for the occasional drizzle, especially later in the day.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|69°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|70°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|73°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|75°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|77°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|79°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|73°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
