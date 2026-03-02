Monday, March 2, 2026
3/2/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, 49°F, Light Drizzle Expected

3/2/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, 49°F, Light Drizzle Expected

Source Staff
At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 49.1°F, with overcast skies and a wind speed of 6.3 mph. No precipitation has been recorded this morning.

Today, temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of 68.7°F and drop to a low of 48.9°F by the evening. Winds could peak at up to 10.4 mph. There is a 28% chance of precipitation, with an expected total of 0.01 inches, likely manifesting as light drizzle throughout the day.

Tonight, the weather will remain overcast with temperatures cooling down to a low of 58.1°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, topping out at around 8.8 mph. The chance of rain will decrease to 8%.

Residents should prepare for a slightly damp day with mild temperatures and carry an umbrella for the occasional drizzle, especially later in the day.

Today's Details

High
69°F
Low
49°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
71%
UV Index
3.7 (Moderate)
Precip
28% chance · 0.01 in
Now
49°F · feels 44°F
Sunrise
6:13am
Sunset
5:41pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 69°F 49°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 70°F 55°F Overcast
Wednesday 73°F 57°F Overcast
Thursday 75°F 59°F Overcast
Friday 77°F 60°F Overcast
Saturday 79°F 64°F Overcast
Sunday 73°F 62°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

