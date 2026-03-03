Monday, March 2, 2026
3/2/26: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Mild at 60°F

Weather conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 59.7°F, with light winds at 3.8 mph and no precipitation. The sky is overcast.

Today, the temperature reached a high of 67.3°F and a low of 48.7°F. Winds peaked at 9.2 mph, and there was a 28% chance of precipitation, though no rainfall occurred. The day maintained persistent overcast conditions.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to dip slightly to a low of 56.7°F. Wind speeds will decrease to a maximum of 7.2 mph. The chance of rain remains minimal at 5%, with continued overcast skies.

Residents can expect the current calm and cloudy weather pattern to persist into the early hours of tomorrow, with no dramatic changes or severe weather alerts reported for the area.

Today's Details

High
67°F
Low
49°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
66%
UV Index
3.8 (Moderate)
Precip
28% chance · 0 in
Now
60°F · feels 58°F
Sunrise
6:13am
Sunset
5:41pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 67°F 49°F Overcast
Tuesday 68°F 54°F Overcast
Wednesday 74°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 73°F 61°F Drizzle: light
Friday 78°F 59°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 78°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 67°F 60°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

