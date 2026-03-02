3/2/26: Overcast and Mild, High Near 65, Winds Up to 11 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 64.6°F. Winds are blowing at 7.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.
Today’s temperature reached a high of 65.3°F, with the low recorded at 48.7°F earlier. Winds have reached up to 11.1 mph. Despite a 28% chance of precipitation, there has been no rainfall reported. The skies have remained consistently overcast throughout the day.
Tonight, the forecast indicates a slight drop in temperature with a low of 56.7°F expected. Wind speeds will continue at up to 11.1 mph. The chance of precipitation will decrease to 8%, and the skies are expected to clear up, becoming partly cloudy.
Residents should enjoy a generally mild and dry evening, with no severe weather alerts currently in effect for Rutherford County.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|65°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|68°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|73°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|74°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|77°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|79°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|69°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
