3/2/26: Overcast and Mild, High Near 65, Winds Up to 11 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 64.6°F. Winds are blowing at 7.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 65.3°F, with the low recorded at 48.7°F earlier. Winds have reached up to 11.1 mph. Despite a 28% chance of precipitation, there has been no rainfall reported. The skies have remained consistently overcast throughout the day.

Tonight, the forecast indicates a slight drop in temperature with a low of 56.7°F expected. Wind speeds will continue at up to 11.1 mph. The chance of precipitation will decrease to 8%, and the skies are expected to clear up, becoming partly cloudy.

Residents should enjoy a generally mild and dry evening, with no severe weather alerts currently in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details High 65°F Low 49°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 62% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 28% chance · 0 in Now 65°F · feels 62°F Sunrise 6:13am Sunset 5:41pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 65°F 49°F Overcast Tuesday 68°F 53°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 73°F 55°F Overcast Thursday 74°F 60°F Overcast Friday 77°F 59°F Overcast Saturday 79°F 64°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 69°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate

