3/2/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County with a Temp of 62°F

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 61.7°F. Winds are light, registering at 3.8 mph, with no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 67.3°F and a low of 48.7°F. It was an overcast day with wind speeds peaking at up to 9.2 mph. The chance of precipitation was noted at 28%, but no rainfall materialized.
Tonight’s forecast predicts a clear sky with the temperature expected to drop to a low of 56.7°F. Wind speeds may reach up to 9.1 mph. The chance of rain remains low, at about 5%.
This succinct overview provides the necessary information for evening plans or early preparations for tomorrow morning in Rutherford County.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|67°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|68°F
|54°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|73°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|73°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|78°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|78°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|67°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
