3/2/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County with a Temp of 62°F

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 61.7°F. Winds are light, registering at 3.8 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 67.3°F and a low of 48.7°F. It was an overcast day with wind speeds peaking at up to 9.2 mph. The chance of precipitation was noted at 28%, but no rainfall materialized.

Tonight’s forecast predicts a clear sky with the temperature expected to drop to a low of 56.7°F. Wind speeds may reach up to 9.1 mph. The chance of rain remains low, at about 5%.

Today's Details High 67°F Low 49°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 63% UV Index 3.8 (Moderate) Precip 28% chance · 0 in Now 62°F · feels 60°F Sunrise 6:13am Sunset 5:41pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 67°F 49°F Overcast Tuesday 68°F 54°F Overcast Wednesday 73°F 55°F Overcast Thursday 73°F 61°F Drizzle: light Friday 78°F 59°F Drizzle: light Saturday 78°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 67°F 60°F Drizzle: light

