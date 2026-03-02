Monday, March 2, 2026
3/2/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County with a Temp of 62°F

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 61.7°F. Winds are light, registering at 3.8 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 67.3°F and a low of 48.7°F. It was an overcast day with wind speeds peaking at up to 9.2 mph. The chance of precipitation was noted at 28%, but no rainfall materialized.

Tonight’s forecast predicts a clear sky with the temperature expected to drop to a low of 56.7°F. Wind speeds may reach up to 9.1 mph. The chance of rain remains low, at about 5%.

This succinct overview provides the necessary information for evening plans or early preparations for tomorrow morning in Rutherford County.

Today's Details

High
67°F
Low
49°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
63%
UV Index
3.8 (Moderate)
Precip
28% chance · 0 in
Now
62°F · feels 60°F
Sunrise
6:13am
Sunset
5:41pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 67°F 49°F Overcast
Tuesday 68°F 54°F Overcast
Wednesday 73°F 55°F Overcast
Thursday 73°F 61°F Drizzle: light
Friday 78°F 59°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 78°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 67°F 60°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

