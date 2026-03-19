3/19/26: Clear Sky and Pleasant at 70.5°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 70.5°F. There is a gentle breeze blowing at 7.5 mph and no precipitation has been recorded.
Today, the temperature reached a high of 71.6°F after starting at a low of 41.5°F. Winds have been mildly active, peaking at 8.1 mph and the chance of rain remains negligible at 1%.
Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with the temperature lowering to about 53.8°F. Wind speeds are forecasted to decrease slightly, reaching up to 5.5 mph, and the precipitation chance will continue to be low at 1%.
The overall weather conditions are stable with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect for the area. Residents can anticipate a calm and clear evening ahead.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|72°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|79°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|78°F
|56°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|80°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|68°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|62°F
|41°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|60°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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