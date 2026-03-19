Thursday, March 19, 2026
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Home Weather 3/19/26: Clear Sky and Pleasant at 70.5°F in Rutherford County

3/19/26: Clear Sky and Pleasant at 70.5°F in Rutherford County

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Source Staff
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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 70.5°F. There is a gentle breeze blowing at 7.5 mph and no precipitation has been recorded.

Today, the temperature reached a high of 71.6°F after starting at a low of 41.5°F. Winds have been mildly active, peaking at 8.1 mph and the chance of rain remains negligible at 1%.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with the temperature lowering to about 53.8°F. Wind speeds are forecasted to decrease slightly, reaching up to 5.5 mph, and the precipitation chance will continue to be low at 1%.

The overall weather conditions are stable with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect for the area. Residents can anticipate a calm and clear evening ahead.

Today's Details

High
72°F
Low
42°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
26%
UV Index
6.3 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
71°F · feels 66°F
Sunrise
6:50am
Sunset
6:56pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 72°F 42°F Overcast
Friday 79°F 49°F Overcast
Saturday 78°F 56°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 80°F 58°F Overcast
Monday 68°F 45°F Overcast
Tuesday 62°F 41°F Drizzle: moderate
Wednesday 60°F 49°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

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