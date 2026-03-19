3/19/26: Clear Sky and Pleasant at 70.5°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 70.5°F. There is a gentle breeze blowing at 7.5 mph and no precipitation has been recorded.

Today, the temperature reached a high of 71.6°F after starting at a low of 41.5°F. Winds have been mildly active, peaking at 8.1 mph and the chance of rain remains negligible at 1%.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with the temperature lowering to about 53.8°F. Wind speeds are forecasted to decrease slightly, reaching up to 5.5 mph, and the precipitation chance will continue to be low at 1%.

The overall weather conditions are stable with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect for the area. Residents can anticipate a calm and clear evening ahead.

Today's Details High 72°F Low 42°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 26% UV Index 6.3 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 71°F · feels 66°F Sunrise 6:50am Sunset 6:56pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 72°F 42°F Overcast Friday 79°F 49°F Overcast Saturday 78°F 56°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 80°F 58°F Overcast Monday 68°F 45°F Overcast Tuesday 62°F 41°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 60°F 49°F Drizzle: moderate

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