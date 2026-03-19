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Home Weather 3/19/26: Clear Sky and 71°F in Rutherford County After Reaching High of...

3/19/26: Clear Sky and 71°F in Rutherford County After Reaching High of 73°F Today

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At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 71.1°F. Winds are light at 5.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 72.7°F while the lowest was 41.5°F in the morning. The area experienced a mostly overcast day with wind speeds reaching up to 8.1 mph. The chance of precipitation remained minimal at 1%, corresponding to no rainfall.

Tonight, skies are expected to remain clear with the temperature dropping to an expected low of 54.5°F. Wind speeds will continue to be mild, peaking at around 5.7 mph. The precipitation chance will maintain at a negligible 1%.

Residents can enjoy a tranquil evening under clear skies, ideal for outdoor activities. With no severe weather alerts currently in effect, conditions are favorable for uninterrupted evening plans.

Today's Details

High
73°F
Low
42°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
32%
UV Index
6.3 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
71°F · feels 66°F
Sunrise
6:50am
Sunset
6:56pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 73°F 42°F Overcast
Friday 78°F 50°F Overcast
Saturday 78°F 56°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 80°F 58°F Overcast
Monday 68°F 45°F Overcast
Tuesday 62°F 41°F Drizzle: moderate
Wednesday 60°F 49°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

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