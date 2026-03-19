3/19/26: Clear Sky and 71°F in Rutherford County After Reaching High of 73°F Today

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 71.1°F. Winds are light at 5.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 72.7°F while the lowest was 41.5°F in the morning. The area experienced a mostly overcast day with wind speeds reaching up to 8.1 mph. The chance of precipitation remained minimal at 1%, corresponding to no rainfall.
Tonight, skies are expected to remain clear with the temperature dropping to an expected low of 54.5°F. Wind speeds will continue to be mild, peaking at around 5.7 mph. The precipitation chance will maintain at a negligible 1%.
Residents can enjoy a tranquil evening under clear skies, ideal for outdoor activities. With no severe weather alerts currently in effect, conditions are favorable for uninterrupted evening plans.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|73°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|78°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|78°F
|56°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|80°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|68°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|62°F
|41°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|60°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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