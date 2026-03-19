3/19/26: Clear Sky and 71°F in Rutherford County After Reaching High of 73°F Today

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 71.1°F. Winds are light at 5.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 72.7°F while the lowest was 41.5°F in the morning. The area experienced a mostly overcast day with wind speeds reaching up to 8.1 mph. The chance of precipitation remained minimal at 1%, corresponding to no rainfall.

Tonight, skies are expected to remain clear with the temperature dropping to an expected low of 54.5°F. Wind speeds will continue to be mild, peaking at around 5.7 mph. The precipitation chance will maintain at a negligible 1%.

Residents can enjoy a tranquil evening under clear skies, ideal for outdoor activities. With no severe weather alerts currently in effect, conditions are favorable for uninterrupted evening plans.

Today's Details High 73°F Low 42°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 32% UV Index 6.3 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 71°F · feels 66°F Sunrise 6:50am Sunset 6:56pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 73°F 42°F Overcast Friday 78°F 50°F Overcast Saturday 78°F 56°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 80°F 58°F Overcast Monday 68°F 45°F Overcast Tuesday 62°F 41°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 60°F 49°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email