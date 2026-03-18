3/18/26: Overcast Morning at 35°F, High of 59 Later, Clearing Tonight

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 34.9°F. Wind speeds are at 6.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation.

Today’s weather forecast continues to be overcast. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 58.5°F with winds increasing up to 13.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 11%, with no expected rainfall.

Tonight, the sky will clear with a low temperature of 45.7°F. Winds are forecasted to reach up to 11.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation drops to 1%.

Residents should plan for a mild and mostly dry day, with cooler temperatures this morning warming up as the day progresses, transitioning into a clear night.

Today's Details High 58°F Low 31°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 38% UV Index 4.5 (Moderate) Precip 11% chance · 0 in Now 35°F · feels 26°F Sunrise 6:51am Sunset 6:55pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 58°F 31°F Overcast Thursday 70°F 42°F Overcast Friday 71°F 48°F Overcast Saturday 78°F 56°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 80°F 58°F Overcast Monday 65°F 45°F Overcast Tuesday 64°F 37°F Overcast

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