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Home Weather 3/18/26: Overcast Morning at 35°F, High of 59 Later, Clearing Tonight

3/18/26: Overcast Morning at 35°F, High of 59 Later, Clearing Tonight

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Source Staff
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At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 34.9°F. Wind speeds are at 6.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation.

Today’s weather forecast continues to be overcast. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 58.5°F with winds increasing up to 13.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 11%, with no expected rainfall.

Tonight, the sky will clear with a low temperature of 45.7°F. Winds are forecasted to reach up to 11.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation drops to 1%.

Residents should plan for a mild and mostly dry day, with cooler temperatures this morning warming up as the day progresses, transitioning into a clear night.

Today's Details

High
58°F
Low
31°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
38%
UV Index
4.5 (Moderate)
Precip
11% chance · 0 in
Now
35°F · feels 26°F
Sunrise
6:51am
Sunset
6:55pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 58°F 31°F Overcast
Thursday 70°F 42°F Overcast
Friday 71°F 48°F Overcast
Saturday 78°F 56°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 80°F 58°F Overcast
Monday 65°F 45°F Overcast
Tuesday 64°F 37°F Overcast

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