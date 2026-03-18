3/18/26: Overcast Morning at 35°F, High of 59 Later, Clearing Tonight

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 34.9°F. Wind speeds are at 6.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation.
Today’s weather forecast continues to be overcast. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 58.5°F with winds increasing up to 13.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 11%, with no expected rainfall.
Tonight, the sky will clear with a low temperature of 45.7°F. Winds are forecasted to reach up to 11.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation drops to 1%.
Residents should plan for a mild and mostly dry day, with cooler temperatures this morning warming up as the day progresses, transitioning into a clear night.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|58°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|70°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|71°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|78°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Sunday
|80°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|65°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|64°F
|37°F
|Overcast
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