Wednesday, March 18, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 3/18/26: Overcast and Cool at 52°F, Winds Up to 11 mph

3/18/26: Overcast and Cool at 52°F, Winds Up to 11 mph

By
Source Staff
-
0
33

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 52.3°F. Winds are blowing at 11.1 mph and there is no precipitation reported at this time.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 57°F, and conditions remained overcast throughout the day with no significant rainfall, maintaining a precipitation chance of 24%. Winds peaked at around 12.8 mph. As the day progresses into the evening, the sky is expected to clear up with the temperature dropping to a low of 44.6°F tonight. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 9.1 mph, and the chance of precipitation will drop to a mere 1%.

Residents can expect a clear and calm evening with minimal wind disruption, making it a pleasant end to the day. No weather warnings or advisories are currently in place for Rutherford County.

Today's Details

High
57°F
Low
31°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
31%
UV Index
4.2 (Moderate)
Precip
24% chance · 0 in
Now
52°F · feels 43°F
Sunrise
6:51am
Sunset
6:55pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 57°F 31°F Overcast
Thursday 72°F 42°F Overcast
Friday 71°F 49°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 77°F 56°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 79°F 56°F Overcast
Monday 64°F 44°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 59°F 35°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×