3/18/26: Overcast and Cool at 52°F, Winds Up to 11 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 52.3°F. Winds are blowing at 11.1 mph and there is no precipitation reported at this time.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 57°F, and conditions remained overcast throughout the day with no significant rainfall, maintaining a precipitation chance of 24%. Winds peaked at around 12.8 mph. As the day progresses into the evening, the sky is expected to clear up with the temperature dropping to a low of 44.6°F tonight. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 9.1 mph, and the chance of precipitation will drop to a mere 1%.

Residents can expect a clear and calm evening with minimal wind disruption, making it a pleasant end to the day. No weather warnings or advisories are currently in place for Rutherford County.

Today's Details High 57°F Low 31°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 31% UV Index 4.2 (Moderate) Precip 24% chance · 0 in Now 52°F · feels 43°F Sunrise 6:51am Sunset 6:55pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 57°F 31°F Overcast Thursday 72°F 42°F Overcast Friday 71°F 49°F Drizzle: light Saturday 77°F 56°F Drizzle: light Sunday 79°F 56°F Overcast Monday 64°F 44°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 59°F 35°F Overcast

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