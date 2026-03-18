3/18/26: Overcast and Cool at 52°F, Winds Up to 11 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 52.3°F. Winds are blowing at 11.1 mph and there is no precipitation reported at this time.
Today’s temperature reached a high of 57°F, and conditions remained overcast throughout the day with no significant rainfall, maintaining a precipitation chance of 24%. Winds peaked at around 12.8 mph. As the day progresses into the evening, the sky is expected to clear up with the temperature dropping to a low of 44.6°F tonight. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 9.1 mph, and the chance of precipitation will drop to a mere 1%.
Residents can expect a clear and calm evening with minimal wind disruption, making it a pleasant end to the day. No weather warnings or advisories are currently in place for Rutherford County.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|57°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|72°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|71°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|77°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|79°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|64°F
|44°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|59°F
|35°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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