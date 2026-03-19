3/18/26: Clear Sky and Chilly Night at 46.8°F in Rutherford County

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 46.8°F. Winds are currently blowing from the northwest at 7.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation tonight.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 56.8°F and a low of 30.6°F. Winds throughout the day were as high as 12.8 mph, with a light drizzle noted, though the total precipitation remained at 0 inches. The chance of precipitation was at 24%.
Tonight, the sky remains clear, and temperatures are expected to drop slightly to a low of 46.4°F. The wind will continue at a reduced speed of up to 10.4 mph, with a virtually negligible precipitation chance of 1%.
Residents can expect stable weather conditions to continue into the early hours with no significant changes or weather alerts issued for the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|57°F
|31°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|72°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|78°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|77°F
|56°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|80°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|66°F
|44°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|57°F
|35°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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