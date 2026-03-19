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Home Weather 3/18/26: Clear Sky and Chilly Night at 46.8°F in Rutherford County

3/18/26: Clear Sky and Chilly Night at 46.8°F in Rutherford County

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At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 46.8°F. Winds are currently blowing from the northwest at 7.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 56.8°F and a low of 30.6°F. Winds throughout the day were as high as 12.8 mph, with a light drizzle noted, though the total precipitation remained at 0 inches. The chance of precipitation was at 24%.

Tonight, the sky remains clear, and temperatures are expected to drop slightly to a low of 46.4°F. The wind will continue at a reduced speed of up to 10.4 mph, with a virtually negligible precipitation chance of 1%.

Residents can expect stable weather conditions to continue into the early hours with no significant changes or weather alerts issued for the area.

Today's Details

High
57°F
Low
31°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
36%
UV Index
4.1 (Moderate)
Precip
24% chance · 0 in
Now
47°F · feels 39°F
Sunrise
6:51am
Sunset
6:55pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 57°F 31°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 72°F 42°F Overcast
Friday 78°F 49°F Overcast
Saturday 77°F 56°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 80°F 58°F Overcast
Monday 66°F 44°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 57°F 35°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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