3/18/26: Clear Sky and Chilly Night at 46.8°F in Rutherford County

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 46.8°F. Winds are currently blowing from the northwest at 7.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 56.8°F and a low of 30.6°F. Winds throughout the day were as high as 12.8 mph, with a light drizzle noted, though the total precipitation remained at 0 inches. The chance of precipitation was at 24%.

Tonight, the sky remains clear, and temperatures are expected to drop slightly to a low of 46.4°F. The wind will continue at a reduced speed of up to 10.4 mph, with a virtually negligible precipitation chance of 1%.

Residents can expect stable weather conditions to continue into the early hours with no significant changes or weather alerts issued for the area.

Today's Details High 57°F Low 31°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 36% UV Index 4.1 (Moderate) Precip 24% chance · 0 in Now 47°F · feels 39°F Sunrise 6:51am Sunset 6:55pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 57°F 31°F Drizzle: light Thursday 72°F 42°F Overcast Friday 78°F 49°F Overcast Saturday 77°F 56°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 80°F 58°F Overcast Monday 66°F 44°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 57°F 35°F Overcast

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