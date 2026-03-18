Wednesday, March 18, 2026
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Home Weather 3/18/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Cooling to 44.8 Tonight

3/18/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Cooling to 44.8 Tonight

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Source Staff
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At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is a moderate 55.9°F under clear skies, with a wind speed of 10.9 mph coming from the northwest. There has been no precipitation noted so far.

Today witnessed a peak temperature of 56.1°F, and as the day progressed, there was a light drizzle despite the precipitation chance being relatively low at 24%. Fortunately, there was no significant accumulation, maintaining the total at 0 inches. Moving into tonight, the weather is expected to remain clear with temperatures dropping slightly to a low of 44.8°F. Winds will lessen to speeds up to 9.4 mph.

No official weather warnings are in effect at this time. Residents of Rutherford County can expect stable conditions to continue into the early morning hours, ensuring a calm and clear evening.

Today's Details

High
56°F
Low
31°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
38%
UV Index
4.2 (Moderate)
Precip
24% chance · 0 in
Now
56°F · feels 47°F
Sunrise
6:51am
Sunset
6:55pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 56°F 31°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 72°F 42°F Overcast
Friday 71°F 50°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 77°F 56°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 79°F 56°F Overcast
Monday 64°F 44°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 59°F 35°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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