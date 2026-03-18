3/18/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Cooling to 44.8 Tonight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is a moderate 55.9°F under clear skies, with a wind speed of 10.9 mph coming from the northwest. There has been no precipitation noted so far.

Today witnessed a peak temperature of 56.1°F, and as the day progressed, there was a light drizzle despite the precipitation chance being relatively low at 24%. Fortunately, there was no significant accumulation, maintaining the total at 0 inches. Moving into tonight, the weather is expected to remain clear with temperatures dropping slightly to a low of 44.8°F. Winds will lessen to speeds up to 9.4 mph.

No official weather warnings are in effect at this time. Residents of Rutherford County can expect stable conditions to continue into the early morning hours, ensuring a calm and clear evening.

Today's Details High 56°F Low 31°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 38% UV Index 4.2 (Moderate) Precip 24% chance · 0 in Now 56°F · feels 47°F Sunrise 6:51am Sunset 6:55pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 56°F 31°F Drizzle: light Thursday 72°F 42°F Overcast Friday 71°F 50°F Drizzle: light Saturday 77°F 56°F Drizzle: light Sunday 79°F 56°F Overcast Monday 64°F 44°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 59°F 35°F Overcast

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