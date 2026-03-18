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Home Weather 3/17/26: Partly Cloudy Day with Peak at 41.2, Cooling to 34.9 Tonight

3/17/26: Partly Cloudy Day with Peak at 41.2, Cooling to 34.9 Tonight

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At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 34.9°F. Winds are mild at 2.8 mph, with no precipitation reported at this time.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 41.2°F and dipped to a low of 26.6°F, under overcast conditions. The maximum wind speed was noted at 11.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remained very low at 1%, with no precipitation occurring throughout the day.

Tonight, the skies are expected to clear up, transitioning to mainly clear conditions. Temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 32.2°F, with wind speeds potentially reaching up to 7.9 mph. The likelihood of precipitation continues to be minimal at 1%.

Today's Details

High
41°F
Low
27°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
29%
UV Index
5.9 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
35°F · feels 27°F
Sunrise
6:52am
Sunset
6:54pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 41°F 27°F Overcast
Wednesday 58°F 31°F Overcast
Thursday 68°F 43°F Overcast
Friday 71°F 48°F Overcast
Saturday 77°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 79°F 56°F Clear sky
Monday 66°F 49°F Overcast

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