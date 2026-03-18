3/17/26: Partly Cloudy Day with Peak at 41.2, Cooling to 34.9 Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 34.9°F. Winds are mild at 2.8 mph, with no precipitation reported at this time.
Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 41.2°F and dipped to a low of 26.6°F, under overcast conditions. The maximum wind speed was noted at 11.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remained very low at 1%, with no precipitation occurring throughout the day.
Tonight, the skies are expected to clear up, transitioning to mainly clear conditions. Temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 32.2°F, with wind speeds potentially reaching up to 7.9 mph. The likelihood of precipitation continues to be minimal at 1%.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|41°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|58°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|68°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|71°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|77°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|79°F
|56°F
|Clear sky
|Monday
|66°F
|49°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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