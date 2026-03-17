3/17/26: Partly Cloudy, Day High 41°F Cooling to 32°F Tonight

At 6:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 38.3°F. Wind speeds are currently at 7.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the area reached a high of 41.2°F, with low temperatures dipping to 26.6°F. Wind speeds peaked at 11.2 mph. The day remained predominantly overcast, with a negligible 1% chance of precipitation.
Looking ahead to tonight, the forecast predicts a clear sky with a low temperature of 32.4°F. Winds are expected to calm slightly, reaching up to 8 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains low at 1%.
Overall, residents of Rutherford County can expect a clear and cold night ahead, with minimal wind disturbance and virtually no chance of rain.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|41°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|58°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|65°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|71°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|77°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|80°F
|59°F
|Partly cloudy
|Monday
|70°F
|49°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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