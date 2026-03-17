3/17/26: Partly Cloudy, Day High 41°F Cooling to 32°F Tonight

At 6:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 38.3°F. Wind speeds are currently at 7.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 41.2°F, with low temperatures dipping to 26.6°F. Wind speeds peaked at 11.2 mph. The day remained predominantly overcast, with a negligible 1% chance of precipitation.

Looking ahead to tonight, the forecast predicts a clear sky with a low temperature of 32.4°F. Winds are expected to calm slightly, reaching up to 8 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains low at 1%.

Overall, residents of Rutherford County can expect a clear and cold night ahead, with minimal wind disturbance and virtually no chance of rain.

Today's Details High 41°F Low 27°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 23% UV Index 5.9 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 38°F · feels 29°F Sunrise 6:52am Sunset 6:54pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 41°F 27°F Overcast Wednesday 58°F 32°F Overcast Thursday 65°F 44°F Overcast Friday 71°F 48°F Overcast Saturday 77°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 80°F 59°F Partly cloudy Monday 70°F 49°F Overcast

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