3/17/26: Partly Cloudy, Chilly Morning at 28°F, High Expected 38°F

At 7:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at a chilly 28.4°F under partly cloudy skies, with a northwest wind blowing at 10.6 mph. Currently, there is no precipitation.
Today, residents can anticipate a high of 37.9°F and a low of 27.9°F. Skies will largely remain overcast throughout the day, with wind speeds potentially increasing up to 12 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 2%.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop slightly to a low of 30.6°F. Winds will calm to around 7.1 mph, but the sky will stay mainly overcast. The likelihood of precipitation continues to be minimal at 2%.
Residents should prepare for consistent temperatures today with slight fluctuations and mostly overcast conditions extending into the night. Keep warm and plan accordingly for the cool weather conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|38°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|56°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|65°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|73°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|75°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|79°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|65°F
|45°F
|Drizzle: light
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