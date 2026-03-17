3/17/26: Partly Cloudy, Chilly Morning at 28°F, High Expected 38°F

At 7:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at a chilly 28.4°F under partly cloudy skies, with a northwest wind blowing at 10.6 mph. Currently, there is no precipitation.

Today, residents can anticipate a high of 37.9°F and a low of 27.9°F. Skies will largely remain overcast throughout the day, with wind speeds potentially increasing up to 12 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 2%.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop slightly to a low of 30.6°F. Winds will calm to around 7.1 mph, but the sky will stay mainly overcast. The likelihood of precipitation continues to be minimal at 2%.

Residents should prepare for consistent temperatures today with slight fluctuations and mostly overcast conditions extending into the night. Keep warm and plan accordingly for the cool weather conditions.

Today's Details High 38°F Low 28°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 57% UV Index 5.9 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 28°F · feels 18°F Sunrise 6:52am Sunset 6:54pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 38°F 28°F Overcast Wednesday 56°F 30°F Overcast Thursday 65°F 39°F Overcast Friday 73°F 53°F Drizzle: light Saturday 75°F 52°F Overcast Sunday 79°F 55°F Overcast Monday 65°F 45°F Drizzle: light

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