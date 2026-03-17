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Home Weather 3/17/26: Partly Cloudy, Chilly Morning at 28°F, High Expected 38°F

3/17/26: Partly Cloudy, Chilly Morning at 28°F, High Expected 38°F

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At 7:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at a chilly 28.4°F under partly cloudy skies, with a northwest wind blowing at 10.6 mph. Currently, there is no precipitation.

Today, residents can anticipate a high of 37.9°F and a low of 27.9°F. Skies will largely remain overcast throughout the day, with wind speeds potentially increasing up to 12 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 2%.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop slightly to a low of 30.6°F. Winds will calm to around 7.1 mph, but the sky will stay mainly overcast. The likelihood of precipitation continues to be minimal at 2%.

Residents should prepare for consistent temperatures today with slight fluctuations and mostly overcast conditions extending into the night. Keep warm and plan accordingly for the cool weather conditions.

Today's Details

High
38°F
Low
28°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
57%
UV Index
5.9 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
28°F · feels 18°F
Sunrise
6:52am
Sunset
6:54pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 38°F 28°F Overcast
Wednesday 56°F 30°F Overcast
Thursday 65°F 39°F Overcast
Friday 73°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 75°F 52°F Overcast
Sunday 79°F 55°F Overcast
Monday 65°F 45°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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