Tuesday, March 17, 2026
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Home Weather 3/17/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Temperature at 28°F

3/17/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Temperature at 28°F

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At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather features overcast skies with a current temperature of 27.9°F and winds blowing at 9.3 mph. There is no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today, temperatures will reach a high of 38.8°F and dip to a low of 27.7°F later tonight. The wind is expected to peak at 11.6 mph. Skies will remain overcast throughout the day, with only a slight 2% chance of precipitation. Tonight will see a slight increase in temperature with a low of 30°F and lighter winds at 6.8 mph, continuing the overcast conditions with again a minimal chance of rain.

Residents should plan for a chilly day with consistent cloud cover and little to no rain. Dress warmly and prepare for similar conditions going into the evening and night with only a slight uptick in temperature.

Today's Details

High
39°F
Low
28°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
64%
UV Index
5.9 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
28°F · feels 19°F
Sunrise
6:52am
Sunset
6:54pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 39°F 28°F Overcast
Wednesday 56°F 31°F Overcast
Thursday 65°F 39°F Overcast
Friday 73°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 75°F 52°F Overcast
Sunday 79°F 55°F Overcast
Monday 65°F 45°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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