3/17/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Temperature at 28°F

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather features overcast skies with a current temperature of 27.9°F and winds blowing at 9.3 mph. There is no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today, temperatures will reach a high of 38.8°F and dip to a low of 27.7°F later tonight. The wind is expected to peak at 11.6 mph. Skies will remain overcast throughout the day, with only a slight 2% chance of precipitation. Tonight will see a slight increase in temperature with a low of 30°F and lighter winds at 6.8 mph, continuing the overcast conditions with again a minimal chance of rain.

Residents should plan for a chilly day with consistent cloud cover and little to no rain. Dress warmly and prepare for similar conditions going into the evening and night with only a slight uptick in temperature.

Today's Details High 39°F Low 28°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 64% UV Index 5.9 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 28°F · feels 19°F Sunrise 6:52am Sunset 6:54pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 39°F 28°F Overcast Wednesday 56°F 31°F Overcast Thursday 65°F 39°F Overcast Friday 73°F 53°F Drizzle: light Saturday 75°F 52°F Overcast Sunday 79°F 55°F Overcast Monday 65°F 45°F Drizzle: light

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