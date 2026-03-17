3/17/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Temperature at 28°F

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather features overcast skies with a current temperature of 27.9°F and winds blowing at 9.3 mph. There is no precipitation recorded at this time.
Today, temperatures will reach a high of 38.8°F and dip to a low of 27.7°F later tonight. The wind is expected to peak at 11.6 mph. Skies will remain overcast throughout the day, with only a slight 2% chance of precipitation. Tonight will see a slight increase in temperature with a low of 30°F and lighter winds at 6.8 mph, continuing the overcast conditions with again a minimal chance of rain.
Residents should plan for a chilly day with consistent cloud cover and little to no rain. Dress warmly and prepare for similar conditions going into the evening and night with only a slight uptick in temperature.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|39°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|56°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|65°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|73°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|75°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|79°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|65°F
|45°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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