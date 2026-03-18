Wednesday, March 18, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 3/17/26: Overcast Evening at 34°F, Daytime High Reached 41°F

3/17/26: Overcast Evening at 34°F, Daytime High Reached 41°F

By
Source Staff
-
0
36

At 10:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features an overcast sky with the temperature currently at 34.2°F. Wind speeds are mild, measuring at 2.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 41.2°F and dipped to a low of 26.6°F. It remained overcast throughout the day, with the highest wind speeds recorded at 11.2 mph. The chance of precipitation was nearly negligible at 1%, resulting in no accumulated precipitation.

Looking ahead tonight, the forecast predicts mainly clear skies, with temperatures expected to lower slightly to a minimum of 32.7°F. Wind speeds will decrease to approximately 7.9 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains low at 1%.

Residents can expect a calm night with minimal wind disruptions and no significant changes in weather conditions.

Today's Details

High
41°F
Low
27°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
34%
UV Index
5.9 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
34°F · feels 27°F
Sunrise
6:52am
Sunset
6:54pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 41°F 27°F Overcast
Wednesday 58°F 31°F Overcast
Thursday 68°F 43°F Overcast
Friday 71°F 48°F Overcast
Saturday 77°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 79°F 56°F Clear sky
Monday 66°F 49°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×