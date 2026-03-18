3/17/26: Overcast Evening at 34°F, Daytime High Reached 41°F

At 10:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features an overcast sky with the temperature currently at 34.2°F. Wind speeds are mild, measuring at 2.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 41.2°F and dipped to a low of 26.6°F. It remained overcast throughout the day, with the highest wind speeds recorded at 11.2 mph. The chance of precipitation was nearly negligible at 1%, resulting in no accumulated precipitation.
Looking ahead tonight, the forecast predicts mainly clear skies, with temperatures expected to lower slightly to a minimum of 32.7°F. Wind speeds will decrease to approximately 7.9 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains low at 1%.
Residents can expect a calm night with minimal wind disruptions and no significant changes in weather conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|41°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|58°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|68°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|71°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|77°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|79°F
|56°F
|Clear sky
|Monday
|66°F
|49°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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