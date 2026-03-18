3/17/26: Overcast Evening at 34°F, Daytime High Reached 41°F

At 10:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features an overcast sky with the temperature currently at 34.2°F. Wind speeds are mild, measuring at 2.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 41.2°F and dipped to a low of 26.6°F. It remained overcast throughout the day, with the highest wind speeds recorded at 11.2 mph. The chance of precipitation was nearly negligible at 1%, resulting in no accumulated precipitation.

Looking ahead tonight, the forecast predicts mainly clear skies, with temperatures expected to lower slightly to a minimum of 32.7°F. Wind speeds will decrease to approximately 7.9 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains low at 1%.

Residents can expect a calm night with minimal wind disruptions and no significant changes in weather conditions.

Today's Details High 41°F Low 27°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 34% UV Index 5.9 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 34°F · feels 27°F Sunrise 6:52am Sunset 6:54pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 41°F 27°F Overcast Wednesday 58°F 31°F Overcast Thursday 68°F 43°F Overcast Friday 71°F 48°F Overcast Saturday 77°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 79°F 56°F Clear sky Monday 66°F 49°F Overcast

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