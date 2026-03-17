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Home Weather 3/17/26: Overcast Day Peaked at 41.2, Evening Temp 39.7 with Light Winds

3/17/26: Overcast Day Peaked at 41.2, Evening Temp 39.7 with Light Winds

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At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 39.7°F. Winds are blowing at a speed of 10.3 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 41.2°F and a low of 26.6°F. The day remained mostly overcast, with wind speeds reaching up to 11.2 mph. The chance for precipitation was notably low at 1%, resulting in no recorded rainfall.

Tonight, the overcast conditions will continue, and temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 32.7°F. Winds will decrease slightly, peaking at around 8.6 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains minimal at 1%, indicating a predominantly dry evening ahead.

Today's Details

High
41°F
Low
27°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
23%
UV Index
5.9 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
40°F · feels 29°F
Sunrise
6:52am
Sunset
6:54pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 41°F 27°F Overcast
Wednesday 58°F 33°F Overcast
Thursday 65°F 44°F Overcast
Friday 71°F 48°F Overcast
Saturday 77°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 80°F 59°F Partly cloudy
Monday 70°F 49°F Overcast

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