3/17/26: Overcast Day Peaked at 41.2, Evening Temp 39.7 with Light Winds

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 39.7°F. Winds are blowing at a speed of 10.3 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 41.2°F and a low of 26.6°F. The day remained mostly overcast, with wind speeds reaching up to 11.2 mph. The chance for precipitation was notably low at 1%, resulting in no recorded rainfall.
Tonight, the overcast conditions will continue, and temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 32.7°F. Winds will decrease slightly, peaking at around 8.6 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains minimal at 1%, indicating a predominantly dry evening ahead.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|41°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|58°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|65°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|71°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|77°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|80°F
|59°F
|Partly cloudy
|Monday
|70°F
|49°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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