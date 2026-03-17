Tuesday, March 17, 2026
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Home Weather 3/17/26: Clear Sky and High of 40°F in Rutherford County

3/17/26: Clear Sky and High of 40°F in Rutherford County

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Source Staff
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At 3:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is recorded at 39.9°F with clear skies. Winds are blowing at 8.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation observed today.

Today’s high reached 39.9°F, with a low of 26.6°F this morning. Wind speeds peaked at 11.2 mph. Despite overcast conditions earlier, the chance of precipitation remained minimal at 1%, with no precipitation occurring.

Tonight, the forecast predicts an overcast sky continuing with lows around 33.3°F. Winds are expected to be slightly calmer, reaching up to 8.8 mph. The chance of precipitation will persist at a low 1%.

Residents can expect a quiet weather night with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect. This stable pattern offers a peaceful evening ahead in Rutherford County.

Today's Details

High
40°F
Low
27°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
29%
UV Index
5.9 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
40°F · feels 31°F
Sunrise
6:52am
Sunset
6:54pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 40°F 27°F Overcast
Wednesday 58°F 32°F Overcast
Thursday 65°F 44°F Overcast
Friday 71°F 48°F Overcast
Saturday 77°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 80°F 59°F Partly cloudy
Monday 70°F 49°F Overcast

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