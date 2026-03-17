3/17/26: Clear Sky and High of 40°F in Rutherford County

At 3:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is recorded at 39.9°F with clear skies. Winds are blowing at 8.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation observed today.
Today’s high reached 39.9°F, with a low of 26.6°F this morning. Wind speeds peaked at 11.2 mph. Despite overcast conditions earlier, the chance of precipitation remained minimal at 1%, with no precipitation occurring.
Tonight, the forecast predicts an overcast sky continuing with lows around 33.3°F. Winds are expected to be slightly calmer, reaching up to 8.8 mph. The chance of precipitation will persist at a low 1%.
Residents can expect a quiet weather night with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect. This stable pattern offers a peaceful evening ahead in Rutherford County.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|40°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|58°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|65°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|71°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|77°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|80°F
|59°F
|Partly cloudy
|Monday
|70°F
|49°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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