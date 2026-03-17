Tuesday, March 17, 2026
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Home Weather 3/17/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 39°F in Rutherford County

3/17/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 39°F in Rutherford County

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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 39°F. Winds are blowing at 11.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, the high reached up to 39.9°F, with a low early this morning of 26.6°F. The sky has remained mostly clear, with no significant precipitation and only a 1% chance of rain. Winds peaked at 11.2 mph.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 33.6°F. The conditions will become overcast, though the chance of precipitation remains low at 1%. Wind speeds are anticipated to decrease slightly, reaching up to 8.5 mph.

Residents can expect more cloud cover this evening without any significant weather disruptions.

Today's Details

High
40°F
Low
27°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
27%
UV Index
5.9 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
39°F · feels 30°F
Sunrise
6:52am
Sunset
6:54pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 40°F 27°F Overcast
Wednesday 56°F 33°F Overcast
Thursday 65°F 41°F Overcast
Friday 71°F 48°F Overcast
Saturday 77°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 80°F 59°F Partly cloudy
Monday 70°F 49°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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