3/17/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 39°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 39°F. Winds are blowing at 11.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, the high reached up to 39.9°F, with a low early this morning of 26.6°F. The sky has remained mostly clear, with no significant precipitation and only a 1% chance of rain. Winds peaked at 11.2 mph.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 33.6°F. The conditions will become overcast, though the chance of precipitation remains low at 1%. Wind speeds are anticipated to decrease slightly, reaching up to 8.5 mph.

Residents can expect more cloud cover this evening without any significant weather disruptions.

Today's Details High 40°F Low 27°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 27% UV Index 5.9 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 39°F · feels 30°F Sunrise 6:52am Sunset 6:54pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 40°F 27°F Overcast Wednesday 56°F 33°F Overcast Thursday 65°F 41°F Overcast Friday 71°F 48°F Overcast Saturday 77°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 80°F 59°F Partly cloudy Monday 70°F 49°F Overcast

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