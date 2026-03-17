3/17/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 39°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 39°F. Winds are blowing at 11.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today, the high reached up to 39.9°F, with a low early this morning of 26.6°F. The sky has remained mostly clear, with no significant precipitation and only a 1% chance of rain. Winds peaked at 11.2 mph.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 33.6°F. The conditions will become overcast, though the chance of precipitation remains low at 1%. Wind speeds are anticipated to decrease slightly, reaching up to 8.5 mph.
Residents can expect more cloud cover this evening without any significant weather disruptions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|40°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|56°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|65°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|71°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|77°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|80°F
|59°F
|Partly cloudy
|Monday
|70°F
|49°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!