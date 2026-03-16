3/16/26: Overcast with Chilly Breezes at 34.3°F; Snowfall Earlier Today

At 3:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 34.3°F. Winds are blowing at 14.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this moment.
Today, the high reached 62.2°F, with the low expected to drop to 29.1°F later tonight. Wind speeds for the day peaked at 16.7 mph, and although the chance of precipitation was projected at 100%, the total amount recorded was only 0.31 inches, accompanied by a slight snowfall.
For tonight, conditions are forecast to remain cold with a low around 29.1°F. Winds will persist at speeds up to 14.7 mph. The chance of precipitation drastically reduces to 4%, with continued slight snowfall expected.
Residents should prepare for continued chilly and breezy conditions through this evening and into the night.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|62°F
|29°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Tuesday
|37°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|52°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|66°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|71°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|76°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|76°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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