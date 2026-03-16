3/16/26: Overcast with Chilly Breezes at 34.3°F; Snowfall Earlier Today

At 3:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 34.3°F. Winds are blowing at 14.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this moment.

Today, the high reached 62.2°F, with the low expected to drop to 29.1°F later tonight. Wind speeds for the day peaked at 16.7 mph, and although the chance of precipitation was projected at 100%, the total amount recorded was only 0.31 inches, accompanied by a slight snowfall.

For tonight, conditions are forecast to remain cold with a low around 29.1°F. Winds will persist at speeds up to 14.7 mph. The chance of precipitation drastically reduces to 4%, with continued slight snowfall expected.

Residents should prepare for continued chilly and breezy conditions through this evening and into the night.

Today's Details High 62°F Low 29°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 70% UV Index 3.9 (Moderate) Precip 100% chance · 0.31 in Now 34°F · feels 24°F Sunrise 6:54am Sunset 6:53pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 62°F 29°F Snow fall: slight Tuesday 37°F 29°F Overcast Wednesday 52°F 26°F Overcast Thursday 66°F 39°F Overcast Friday 71°F 47°F Overcast Saturday 76°F 55°F Drizzle: light Sunday 76°F 55°F Drizzle: light

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