3/16/26: Overcast Morning, 36°F with Moderate Snow Expected, High 62

At 7:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 36.3°F under overcast skies, with a north wind blowing at 11.1 mph. Current precipitation is zero inches.
The forecast for today expects a significant shift in weather conditions. Temperatures are set to reach a high of 62.2°F and dip to an evening low of 29.8°F. Winds could accelerate up to 18.1 mph. Notably, there is a 100% chance of precipitation today, with an anticipated total of 0.34 inches, accompanied by moderate snowfall.
Tonight, conditions will remain overcast as temperatures again approach the day’s earlier low of 29.8°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, with gusts up to 15.3 mph. The chance of precipitation will drop dramatically to 2%.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|62°F
|30°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Tuesday
|39°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|54°F
|33°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Thursday
|66°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|72°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|76°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|78°F
|56°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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