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Home Weather 3/16/26: Overcast Morning, 36°F with Moderate Snow Expected, High 62

3/16/26: Overcast Morning, 36°F with Moderate Snow Expected, High 62

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At 7:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 36.3°F under overcast skies, with a north wind blowing at 11.1 mph. Current precipitation is zero inches.

The forecast for today expects a significant shift in weather conditions. Temperatures are set to reach a high of 62.2°F and dip to an evening low of 29.8°F. Winds could accelerate up to 18.1 mph. Notably, there is a 100% chance of precipitation today, with an anticipated total of 0.34 inches, accompanied by moderate snowfall.

Tonight, conditions will remain overcast as temperatures again approach the day’s earlier low of 29.8°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, with gusts up to 15.3 mph. The chance of precipitation will drop dramatically to 2%.

Today's Details

High
62°F
Low
30°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
75%
UV Index
4.4 (Moderate)
Precip
100% chance · 0.34 in
Now
36°F · feels 28°F
Sunrise
6:54am
Sunset
6:53pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 62°F 30°F Snow fall: moderate
Tuesday 39°F 28°F Overcast
Wednesday 54°F 33°F Snow fall: slight
Thursday 66°F 39°F Overcast
Friday 72°F 48°F Overcast
Saturday 76°F 55°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 78°F 56°F Overcast

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