3/16/26: Overcast Evening at 33°F, Winds at 11 mph

At 6:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 32.7°F and wind blowing at 10.8 mph. There is no precipitation currently.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 62.2°F before falling to a low near 30°F. Although the chance of precipitation was 100%, the total rainfall recorded was 0.31 inches, accompanied by moderate rain and wind gusts peaking at 15.7 mph.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to maintain around the 30°F mark. The sky will remain overcast, with very minimal precipitation chances at 2%, and wind speeds may rise up to 13 mph.
There are no official weather warnings or alerts currently in effect for Rutherford County. Residents can expect a calm weather evening with low wind activity and little to no additional precipitation.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|62°F
|30°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|37°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|52°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|66°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|71°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|76°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|76°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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