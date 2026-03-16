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Home Weather 3/16/26: Overcast Evening at 33°F, Winds at 11 mph

3/16/26: Overcast Evening at 33°F, Winds at 11 mph

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Source Staff
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26

At 6:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 32.7°F and wind blowing at 10.8 mph. There is no precipitation currently.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 62.2°F before falling to a low near 30°F. Although the chance of precipitation was 100%, the total rainfall recorded was 0.31 inches, accompanied by moderate rain and wind gusts peaking at 15.7 mph.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to maintain around the 30°F mark. The sky will remain overcast, with very minimal precipitation chances at 2%, and wind speeds may rise up to 13 mph.

There are no official weather warnings or alerts currently in effect for Rutherford County. Residents can expect a calm weather evening with low wind activity and little to no additional precipitation.

Today's Details

High
62°F
Low
30°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
65%
UV Index
3.9 (Moderate)
Precip
100% chance · 0.31 in
Now
33°F · feels 23°F
Sunrise
6:54am
Sunset
6:53pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 62°F 30°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 37°F 28°F Overcast
Wednesday 52°F 26°F Overcast
Thursday 66°F 39°F Overcast
Friday 71°F 47°F Overcast
Saturday 76°F 55°F Overcast
Sunday 76°F 55°F Drizzle: light

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