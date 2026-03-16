3/16/26: Overcast Evening at 33°F, Winds at 11 mph

At 6:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 32.7°F and wind blowing at 10.8 mph. There is no precipitation currently.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 62.2°F before falling to a low near 30°F. Although the chance of precipitation was 100%, the total rainfall recorded was 0.31 inches, accompanied by moderate rain and wind gusts peaking at 15.7 mph.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to maintain around the 30°F mark. The sky will remain overcast, with very minimal precipitation chances at 2%, and wind speeds may rise up to 13 mph.

There are no official weather warnings or alerts currently in effect for Rutherford County. Residents can expect a calm weather evening with low wind activity and little to no additional precipitation.

Today's Details High 62°F Low 30°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 65% UV Index 3.9 (Moderate) Precip 100% chance · 0.31 in Now 33°F · feels 23°F Sunrise 6:54am Sunset 6:53pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 62°F 30°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 37°F 28°F Overcast Wednesday 52°F 26°F Overcast Thursday 66°F 39°F Overcast Friday 71°F 47°F Overcast Saturday 76°F 55°F Overcast Sunday 76°F 55°F Drizzle: light

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