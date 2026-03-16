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Home Weather 3/16/26: Overcast Day With a High of 62.2 and Evening Chill at...

3/16/26: Overcast Day With a High of 62.2 and Evening Chill at 33.8

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Source Staff
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At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 33.8°F with overcast skies. Winds are blowing at 14 mph, and there is no precipitation recorded currently.

Today, the area experienced a high of 62.2°F and a low will drop to 29.8°F later tonight. Despite a 100% chance of rain earlier, total precipitation amounted to 0.31 inches, featuring moderate rain throughout the day. The wind reached up to 15.7 mph.

Tonight’s forecast remains overcast with the low temperatures expected to hover around 29.8°F. The wind will lighten slightly, with speeds up to 13.4 mph, and there’s a minimal chance of precipitation at 3%.

Residents should prepare for a chilly evening with cold temperatures persisting and light winds. Keep warm and plan accordingly if you’re heading outdoors tonight.

Today's Details

High
62°F
Low
30°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
64%
UV Index
3.9 (Moderate)
Precip
100% chance · 0.31 in
Now
34°F · feels 23°F
Sunrise
6:54am
Sunset
6:53pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 62°F 30°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 37°F 29°F Overcast
Wednesday 52°F 26°F Overcast
Thursday 66°F 39°F Overcast
Friday 71°F 47°F Overcast
Saturday 76°F 55°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 76°F 55°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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