3/16/26: Overcast Day With a High of 62.2 and Evening Chill at 33.8

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 33.8°F with overcast skies. Winds are blowing at 14 mph, and there is no precipitation recorded currently.

Today, the area experienced a high of 62.2°F and a low will drop to 29.8°F later tonight. Despite a 100% chance of rain earlier, total precipitation amounted to 0.31 inches, featuring moderate rain throughout the day. The wind reached up to 15.7 mph.

Tonight’s forecast remains overcast with the low temperatures expected to hover around 29.8°F. The wind will lighten slightly, with speeds up to 13.4 mph, and there’s a minimal chance of precipitation at 3%.

Residents should prepare for a chilly evening with cold temperatures persisting and light winds. Keep warm and plan accordingly if you’re heading outdoors tonight.

Today's Details High 62°F Low 30°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 64% UV Index 3.9 (Moderate) Precip 100% chance · 0.31 in Now 34°F · feels 23°F Sunrise 6:54am Sunset 6:53pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 62°F 30°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 37°F 29°F Overcast Wednesday 52°F 26°F Overcast Thursday 66°F 39°F Overcast Friday 71°F 47°F Overcast Saturday 76°F 55°F Drizzle: light Sunday 76°F 55°F Drizzle: light

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