3/16/26: Overcast and Chilly at 35°F, Moderate Rain Expected Earlier Today

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 35.1°F with overcast skies, and the wind is blowing at 15.6 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded at this time.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 62.2°F, with wind speeds topping out at 16.7 mph. Despite the high chance of precipitation at 100%, only 0.31 inches of moderate rain were recorded. Going into the evening, the forecast predicts continued overcast conditions with a low temperature of 29.3°F. The wind will continue to be strong, up to 16.2 mph, but the chance of precipitation drops significantly to 4%.
Residents of Rutherford County should prepare for a chilly and windy evening, as the temperature will drop to near freezing. Ensure proper heating measures are in place and secure any loose items that might be affected by the gusty winds.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|62°F
|29°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|37°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|52°F
|31°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|66°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|71°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|76°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|76°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: light
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