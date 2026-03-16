3/16/26: Overcast and 36.5°F; Moderate Snow Expected, Wind Advisory in Effect

Wind Advisory * WHAT…West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

A Minor Wind Advisory is currently in effect for Rutherford County until 7 AM CDT today. As of 6:50 AM, local weather conditions show overcast skies with a temperature of 36.5°F and west winds blowing at 14.4 mph. No precipitation has been recorded this morning.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 62.2°F with continued windy conditions, as winds could peak at 18.3 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%, with snowfall expected and a total precipitation accumulation of approximately 0.35 inches.

Tonight, the forecast predicts a drop to a low of 29.7°F with clearer skies. Winds will remain significant, potentially reaching speeds up to 16 mph, while precipitation chances drop to a low 3%.

Residents should be aware of the Minor Wind Advisory, cautioning that gusts may reach up to 35 mph. Such conditions could lead to downed tree limbs and scattered power outages, and unsecured objects may be blown around. Safety measures should be taken to mitigate potential impacts.

Today's Details High 62°F Low 30°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 79% UV Index 4.4 (Moderate) Precip 100% chance · 0.35 in Now 37°F · feels 26°F Sunrise 6:54am Sunset 6:53pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 62°F 30°F Snow fall: moderate Tuesday 39°F 28°F Overcast Wednesday 54°F 33°F Snow fall: slight Thursday 66°F 39°F Overcast Friday 72°F 48°F Overcast Saturday 76°F 55°F Drizzle: light Sunday 78°F 56°F Overcast

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