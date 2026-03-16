Monday, March 16, 2026
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Home Weather 3/16/26: Overcast and 36.5°F; Moderate Snow Expected, Wind Advisory in Effect

3/16/26: Overcast and 36.5°F; Moderate Snow Expected, Wind Advisory in Effect

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Wind Advisory

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

From 2026-03-16T04:55:00+00:00 · until 2026-03-16T12:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Wind Advisory is currently in effect for Rutherford County until 7 AM CDT today. As of 6:50 AM, local weather conditions show overcast skies with a temperature of 36.5°F and west winds blowing at 14.4 mph. No precipitation has been recorded this morning.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 62.2°F with continued windy conditions, as winds could peak at 18.3 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%, with snowfall expected and a total precipitation accumulation of approximately 0.35 inches.

Tonight, the forecast predicts a drop to a low of 29.7°F with clearer skies. Winds will remain significant, potentially reaching speeds up to 16 mph, while precipitation chances drop to a low 3%.

Residents should be aware of the Minor Wind Advisory, cautioning that gusts may reach up to 35 mph. Such conditions could lead to downed tree limbs and scattered power outages, and unsecured objects may be blown around. Safety measures should be taken to mitigate potential impacts.

Today's Details

High
62°F
Low
30°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
79%
UV Index
4.4 (Moderate)
Precip
100% chance · 0.35 in
Now
37°F · feels 26°F
Sunrise
6:54am
Sunset
6:53pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 62°F 30°F Snow fall: moderate
Tuesday 39°F 28°F Overcast
Wednesday 54°F 33°F Snow fall: slight
Thursday 66°F 39°F Overcast
Friday 72°F 48°F Overcast
Saturday 76°F 55°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 78°F 56°F Overcast

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