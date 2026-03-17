3/16/26: Mainly Clear Evening and Chilly at 30.7°F After Moderate Rain Today

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 30.7°F. Winds are currently blowing at a speed of 8.5 mph, with no precipitation reported.
Earlier today, the high reached 62.2°F, while temperatures dropped to a near-freezing 30.6°F. Despite a 100% chance of precipitation, the area experienced moderate rain totaling 0.31 inches, accompanied by winds peaking at 15.7 mph.
For tonight, the forecast remains mainly clear with a minimal precipitation chance of 1%. Temperatures are expected to hold steady at a low of 30.6°F, while wind speeds may reach up to 10.1 mph.
Residents should prepare for continued cold temperatures tonight with minor wind activity and no significant weather disturbances anticipated.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|62°F
|31°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|38°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|57°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|65°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|70°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|77°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|77°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
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