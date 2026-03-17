3/16/26: Mainly Clear Evening and Chilly at 30.7°F After Moderate Rain Today

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 30.7°F. Winds are currently blowing at a speed of 8.5 mph, with no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, the high reached 62.2°F, while temperatures dropped to a near-freezing 30.6°F. Despite a 100% chance of precipitation, the area experienced moderate rain totaling 0.31 inches, accompanied by winds peaking at 15.7 mph.

For tonight, the forecast remains mainly clear with a minimal precipitation chance of 1%. Temperatures are expected to hold steady at a low of 30.6°F, while wind speeds may reach up to 10.1 mph.

Residents should prepare for continued cold temperatures tonight with minor wind activity and no significant weather disturbances anticipated.

Today's Details High 62°F Low 31°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 67% UV Index 3.7 (Moderate) Precip 100% chance · 0.31 in Now 31°F · feels 22°F Sunrise 6:54am Sunset 6:53pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 62°F 31°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 38°F 28°F Overcast Wednesday 57°F 31°F Overcast Thursday 65°F 39°F Overcast Friday 70°F 50°F Overcast Saturday 77°F 55°F Overcast Sunday 77°F 58°F Drizzle: light

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