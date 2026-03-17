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Home Weather 3/16/26: Mainly Clear Evening and Chilly at 30.7°F After Moderate Rain Today

3/16/26: Mainly Clear Evening and Chilly at 30.7°F After Moderate Rain Today

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Source Staff
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At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 30.7°F. Winds are currently blowing at a speed of 8.5 mph, with no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, the high reached 62.2°F, while temperatures dropped to a near-freezing 30.6°F. Despite a 100% chance of precipitation, the area experienced moderate rain totaling 0.31 inches, accompanied by winds peaking at 15.7 mph.

For tonight, the forecast remains mainly clear with a minimal precipitation chance of 1%. Temperatures are expected to hold steady at a low of 30.6°F, while wind speeds may reach up to 10.1 mph.

Residents should prepare for continued cold temperatures tonight with minor wind activity and no significant weather disturbances anticipated.

Today's Details

High
62°F
Low
31°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
67%
UV Index
3.7 (Moderate)
Precip
100% chance · 0.31 in
Now
31°F · feels 22°F
Sunrise
6:54am
Sunset
6:53pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 62°F 31°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 38°F 28°F Overcast
Wednesday 57°F 31°F Overcast
Thursday 65°F 39°F Overcast
Friday 70°F 50°F Overcast
Saturday 77°F 55°F Overcast
Sunday 77°F 58°F Drizzle: light

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